In the “better than sex” department here at Virginia Right I am told that the Virginia Constitution Party plans to run Charles Kraut, a former GOP unit vice chair and published author. Here is from his bio:

Born in New York City, Charles grew up in Westchester County, New York. He received his B.A. in Social Sciences from the State University of New York at Stony Brook in 1971. After four years in the United States Army, Charles spent two years at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and received his MBA degree in Corporate Finance in 1978. Charles has spent the past 37 years as a personal financial adviser, serving hundreds of middle-class clients all over the United States. His first book Moneywise, published in 2009, was written to help millions of Americans do better financially. Charles continues to publish his quarterly Wealth Creation and Preservation newsletter, now in its 24th year.

The CP is seeking persons to solicit petitions for Kraut throughout the Commonwealth. To attain the ballot, Kraut and the Constitution Party needs 10,000 signatures of registered voters and 400 from each congressional district. Here is more on the Constitution Party.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

