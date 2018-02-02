We are still waiting for the release of the FISA Abuse Memo produced by the House Intelligence Committee and scheduled to be declassified and released by the president as I write this. But that has not stopped the Democrats from pulling out all the stops to try to keep the FISA abuses a secret. And it seems like the ones with the most to lose are screaming the loudest.

And by now, we are all familiar with the Democrats attacks. But one thing we can count on is that the Democrats will continue to make the claim that everything in the Memo is false. That it is partisan spin.

Have you ever notices how guilty people often accuse their accusers of the same infraction they are accused of committing? And yes, Republicans spin things too.

But not in this case.

Everything hinges on the Memo being absolutely legitimate. A Memo full of fake accusations would actually be detrimental to the Republicans and help the Democrats immensely. And the 2018 elections would no doubt tip to Democrats if the Republicans produce a false document, ironically alleging that Democrats used a false document in FISA Court. Unlike the “Dirty Dossier” this Memo will be fully and completely vetted before one person is fired, before a Special Counsel is even contemplated. Any momentum the Republicans might hope to gain would be short lived when the Memo is compared to the documentation from which it was written. It can easily be proven by looking at the classified data. And if false and “fabricated” as the Democrats insist, the devastation for the Republicans will be great.

So why would Devin Nunes create a false Memo that twists the truth?

Well, he wouldn’t. His Party wouldn’t allow such a Memo to be released. All of the “perps” would be cleared as the Trump DOJ would have to admit that the underlying documents did not support the Memo’s conclusion. No special Counsel would come from it if the documents didn’t support what the Memo says.

And if that were the case, Democrats wouldn’t be making that claim now. They would be pressing for the Memo to be released and the underlying documents be compared to the Memo. Which if this Memo were false, would be a huge boost for the Democrats.

But they don’t want it released, do they?

There is no better indication that this document is not only true and accurate, but that it will be devastating for the Democrats.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

