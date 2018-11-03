Here is the list of the leading Green Party candidates in 2018 as determined by the Green Party US. They will update on Election Day.
A few highlights:
CONNECTICUT
Peter Goselin
Attorney General of Connecticut
Attorney General Candidates Talk Immigration, Civil Rights at UConn
If Goselin gets one percent the Greens will win ballot access for THAT office.
INDIANA
George Wolfe
Secretary of State of Indiana – needs 2% for ballot status
Indiana Green Party on Verge of Making History in Indiana
MARYLAND
Ian Schlakman and Rev. Annie Chambers
Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Maryland – need 1% for ballot status
Red, Blue or … Green? Meet Western Maryland’s emerging opposition party
MASSACHUSETTS
Jamie Guerin
State Treasurer – statewide candidate must get 3% for ballot status
Independent Candidates on the Rise in Massachusetts
MICHIGAN
Sherry Wells
Michigan State Board of Education – statewide candidate must get 1% of the vote for the winning candidate for Secretary of State for ballot status
Michigan Live Voter Guide
I did not read the Michigan law that way but that is interesting. Hope they get it. Might get ballot access in the other three states, too.
MISSOURI
Jo Crain
U.S. Senate from Missouri
Green Party Senate candidate Jo Crain opposes partisanship
Crain only needs 2% for ballot access. Not sure with many libs voting for the Dem.
NEW YORK
Howie Hawkins
Governor of New York – needs 50,000 votes for ballot status
Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins on why he should be governor
Mark Dunlea
Comptroller of New York
Green Party comptroller candidate says it’s all about fighting climate change
Dunlea might run up the score a bit for the Greens. The poll showing Sharpe at 13% has Hawkins at six percent. That would be about 300,000 votes. Nice turnout for the Greens but keep in mind, Cuomo is a runway winner.
OHIO
Constance Gadell-Newton
Governor of Ohio – needs 3% for ballot status
Meet the candidate for governor who’s trying to save Ohio’s Green Party
Iffy at best.
