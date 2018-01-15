Here are two stories – very similar in tone and language – informative to supportive in tone – on various bills Del. Rasoul has introduced.

Here is the IVN story and here is from the Augusta Free Press:

IVN:

Virginia Delegate Sam Rasoul is no stranger to election reform. He has championed a number of legislative efforts to improve elections in the past, and has introduced a new package of election reforms for the upcoming legislative session. *** Here are the 4 bills in the package: Public Financing of Campaigns (HB 275): The bill would create a voluntary program for administering public funds to qualified candidates campaigning for elected office. Ending Gerrymandering (HB 276): The bill establishes a 7-member Virginia Interim Redistricting Commission. The commission would be tasked with finding a redistricting remedy when any congressional or state legislative district is declared unlawful or unconstitutional. Direct Democracy (HJ 34): The bill would reform the ballot initiative and referendum process to allow people to propose and enact laws and constitutional amendments by ballot initiative, to reject legislative measures by referendum, and to remove elected officials by recall. Lowering Voting Age (HJ 33): The bill would allow citizens 16 years of age or older to register to vote and vote in local elections.

Now HJ 34 is the one that I support (and helped draft based on Art. III, Sect. 1 of the North Dakota Constitution) but I am convinced that Del. Rasoul is the real deal. He wants to open up the process. I am certainly not in favor of 16 year olds voting but I am not sure yet on the public financing or redistricting reform. I suspect the US Supreme Court will force all the states to police their redistricting practices. I hope I am wrong.

Now here is the Augusta Free Press:

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) introduced four new bills on election reform in Virginia. His bills include voluntary public financing of campaigns, redistricting reform, and two constitutional amendments that would allow 16-year-olds to vote in local elections, and a change the Initiatives and Referendums process. *** Direct Democracy (HJ 34): Allows the people the power to propose and enact laws and constitutional amendments by initiative, to reject legislative acts by referendum, and to remove certain elected officials by recall.

Time for the voters to get behind this constitutional amendment. Contact your delegate and senator today.

