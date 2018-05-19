I thought this had to be click bait at first:

Scientists declare octopi life from another world

But I had to see what this was all about and here’s the paragraph from Boing Boing

Evidence of the octopus evolution show it would have happened too quickly to have begun here on Earth. Published in the Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology Journal, 33 scientists have declared the invertebrate sea-dweller an alien whose eggs landed from space.

Here is the source from the UK Express and it shows just how amazing the octopus is:

The paper states: “The genome of the Octopus shows a staggering level of complexity with 33,000 protein-coding genes more than is present in Homo sapiens. “Its large brain and sophisticated nervous system, camera-like eyes, flexible bodies, instantaneous camouflage via the ability to switch colour and shape are just a few of the striking features that appear suddenly on the evolutionary scene.

So I tried to find the article. And I did! (It’s not a light read I warn you – even for me!) But there are several useful nuggets in this article (emphasis added):

However the genetic divergence of Octopus from its ancestral coleoid sub-class is very great, akin to the extreme features seen across many genera and species noted in Eldridge-Gould punctuated equilibria patterns (below). Its large brain and sophisticated nervous system, camera-like eyes, flexible bodies, instantaneous camouflage via the ability to switch colour and shape are just a few of the striking features that appear suddenly on the evolutionary scene. The transformative genes leading from the consensus ancestral Nautilus (e.g. Nautilus pompilius) to the common Cuttlefish (Sepia officinalis) to Squid (Loligo vulgaris) to the common Octopus (Octopus vulgaris, Fig. 5) are not easily to be found in any pre-existing life form – it is plausible then to suggest they seem to be borrowed from a far distant “future” in terms of terrestrial evolution, or more realistically from the cosmos at large. Such an extraterrestrial origin as an explanation of emergence of course runs counter to the prevailing dominant paradigm.

I warned you! Not an easy read. But translated it means: Evidence that the octopus appeared suddenly in the fossil record and so does many other of the creatures that exist today. Eldridge and Gould are two evolutionists who came up with a theory called punctuated equilibrium that is essentially a concession that new species tended to appear suddenly after long periods of quiet repose. Sounds like CREATION to me!

Try this:

Unless all the new genes expressed in the squid/octopus lineages arose from simple mutations of existing genes in either the squid or in other organisms sharing the same habitat, there is surely no way by which this large qualitative transition in A-to-I mRNA editing can be explained by conventional neo-Darwinian processes, even if horizontal gene transfer is allowed.

That means: Evolutionary processes, which can only be done by mutations, does not explain how in the time allowed (about 270,000,000 years!) how the octopus can be, well, the octopus.

So, here’s the authors’ solution:

Thus the possibility that cryopreserved Squid and/or Octopus eggs, arrived in icy bolides several hundred million years ago should not be discounted (below) as that would be a parsimonious cosmic explanation for the Octopus’ sudden emergence on Earth ca. 270 million years ago.

So the octopus appeared suddenly in the fossil record because eggs arrived from another star system!

Seems to me, with all due respect to the scientists, it is just as easy to say: God did it!

In fairness to the scientists, it would be difficult to prove the actions of God in Creation.

But it is just as difficult to prove this eggs arrived from another star system.

But MY point is: Evolution is finding difficulty to explain the actual findings in the fossil record and the amazing complexity of life on Earth. It is worth examining Creation as a hypothesis. And that Jesus Christ was raised from the dead and is God. Here is how to learn more about that! And here is the denomination I am a member of: Church of the Nazarene.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

