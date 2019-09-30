The Lie Line is Longer: Bynum-Coleman Says Speaker Cox Ended the Special Session Without ANY VOTES! No, Not Quite…

Both the background check bill and the red flag bill got COMMITTEE Votes to refer to the Virginia Crime Commission!

Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman, who got caught in a lie about Speaker Cox on education, came out with an ad – thankfully not a reference to SB 844 – probably only because the Speaker is not in the state senate – but rather that Speaker Cox, in the thrall of the “gun lobby” (That’s primarily you millions out there who are members of the NRA, Gun Owners of America, Virginia Citizen’s Defense League, and other gun-rights advocacy groups), abruptly ended the special session on guns in July WITHOUT A VOTE!

Alas, Bynum-Coleman, who two years ago I encouraged in her run against Del. Ingram because it ensured a contested election, is again (When Politifact says a liberal is “pants on fire” you can believe it!) in error!

Here is the VOTE history in the House on the background check bill:

HB 4015 Firearm transfers; criminal history record information checks, penalty. 07/09/19 House: Tabled in Militia, Police and Public Safety with letter to Crime Commission (12-Y 9-N)

YEAS–Wright, Morefield, Edmunds, Wilt, Webert, Fariss, O’Quinn, Rush, Freitas, Brewer, Campbell, J.L., Campbell, R.R.–12. NAYS–Kory, Lopez, Simon, Rasoul, Bell, John J., Levine, Adams, D.M., Carter, Carroll Foy–9. ABSTENTIONS–0. NOT VOTING–Tyler–1.

And, here is the VOTE history on one of the “red flag” bills:

HB 4003 Firearms; removal from persons posing substantial risk, penalties. 07/09/19 House: Tabled in Militia, Police and Public Safety with letter to Crime Commission (12-Y 9-N)



YEAS–Wright, Morefield, Edmunds, Wilt, Webert, Fariss, O’Quinn, Rush, Freitas, Brewer, Campbell, J.L., Campbell, R.R.–12. NAYS–Kory, Lopez, Simon, Rasoul, Bell, John J., Levine, Adams, D.M., Carter, Carroll Foy–9. ABSTENTIONS–0. NOT VOTING–Tyler–1.

So the session bills were voted by the committee to be reviewed by the Crime Commission and then the legislature adjourned. That needs a VOTE, too. From the official minutes of the House of Delegates.

Motion by Delegate Gilbert to adjourn agreed to (Y-50 N-46 A-0)

Looks like a VOTE to me!

Is it the policy of the Democrats to lie their way to power? If they are willing to do that, what will they do if they win? Maybe make you join a union or make you the taxpayer, pay for somebody else’s abortion or ban AR weapons. Or start a crisis of legitimacy of our Constitution by trying to ratify the ERA, that is dead and has been so since 1982 and that has been ruled on by the SCOTUS. Or allow government workers to form unions and strike! Or start the process to allow 16 year olds to vote. Or honor Americans who went to Spain to fight in a unit organized by communists!

Don’t take that chance: Vote GOP this November.