I am reading the LP.org news and it is unusual for a leading periodical to endorse any third party candidate.

BUT in Illinois (the Land of you-know-who) the Springfield paper (State Journal-Register) actually endorsed the Libertarian Steve Dutner.

Here is a highlight or two:

But the person who offered the most pragmatic ideas as to how to modernize and improve the secretary of state’s office is Libertarian candidate Steve Dutner. He wants to cut down redundancies between the secretary of state’s police force and the 10 other state police agencies. He suggested getting rid of the front license plate requirement, something many other states do. These ideas have merit and demonstrate a mindset toward providing a more efficient government for taxpayers. *** He also wants to consider contracting out driver services. That would include bringing kiosks to places like grocery stores and libraries where basic tasks — like renewing a license or a plate — can be done. We’d like to see some proof that savings can be guaranteed with such a move before we’d consider it seriously. But we like that Dutner is thinking differently about how to run an office that most Illinois residents come in contact with fairly regularly.

I like the no front plates issue position. At the very least, one less picture of you know who per car. I also like the idea of privatizing the DMV. I am not sure, like the newspaper, if it is wise. But it is worthy of debate.

So if I were a voter in Illinois, I’d vote Dutner for Secretary of State.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...