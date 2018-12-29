I have been asked to contribute to this blog as joint venture with my brother in Christ Sandy Sanders. I have known Sandy through Toastmaster International, the Richmond Crusade for Voters and and via church invitations and Bible study. Think of this as a bi-partisan coverage of news which we both think is important.

“Somebody, tell me what the deal is *I had enough*

People (replaced as a blog appropriate term)got to know it’s for real

Enough is enough, we gon’ start calling your bluff

Watching your moves, we gon’ be all in your stuff

Masta Ace

Enuff Disposable Arts, 2001.



President Donald Trump collected a bi-parisan group of elected officials and got Criminal Justice Reform passed on December 21, 2018. We should be happy about this occurrence. However, as I read other publications with my highlighter and pen in hand, I see that people are unhappy with the government shut down. As the Richmond Free Press describes it, “root of muted celebration.”

Smh. I have come to terms that people are NEVER going to be happy with anything that President Trump does. Senator Cory Booker was quoted as saying, “when you correct an injustice in a biased system, it dramatically helps marginalized people.” Democrat Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey is correct; when those men and women come home to their communities after sentence cuts, there will be tremendous loc news coverage. “Thanks to Trumps criminal justice reform, so-and-so, is coming home to his/her family the TV news will trumpet.

Let me just say that the so-called great first African American President who everyone still gives all this credit to did NOT get this type of important legislation passed in his first two years even when he had control of both houses of Congress. I believe that Donald Trump deserves credit as a first term President who got in and got the thing done. Regardless if you like him or not, put some respect on it!!!!! He did what Former President Barack Obama could not do.

Hold on Senator Booker how long has Democratic leadership represented the people of the Newark, New Jersey? Surely the good Democrats could have helped blacks out?!

Then Virginia chimed in (oh boy). Here comes Democrat Robert C. Scott Congressman of Virginia’s 3rd District (please be advised that Congressman Scott won his seat only after the district was gerrymandered by the federal government). Who the Free Press advises that he began “championing sentencing reform more than two decades ago”.

The story advises that state and local citizens may still have issues with the criminal justice system because we only have changes to the federal system.

If it’s right, can’t we work and get the same thing done? Surely We have enough Democrats to jump start this thing?!

Why can’t we teach our young people not to get into issues with the criminal justice system in the first place. Why is it so difficult to work with someone who you may not agree totally with? I am a Libertarian and I have healthy, open dialog with the Republicans, TEA Party and Green Party often. If you want to get the job done or make the change, you have to come to the table. And when people show up to the table to chat, we should not make fun of them. Folks had a field day with Kanye and Steve Harvey when they accepted an invitation to the White House.

Just because a politician is black, does not mean that he or she has my best interest in mind. If Congressman Scott was a champion for such change for two decades and no change was made, we should question him graduating to higher representation if he could not get the bill done. Students do not get matriculated to a higher grade by failing the course of study in a lower grade or prerequisite class.

Why do Black people act as if the Republicans are our enemy? It is embarrassing. Then when Black people say they support the Republican Party, here comes the insults and name calling. For me in 2019, I am going to continue to watch the bills, communicate with elected officials to work and express my opinion.

With this one major power move President Trump may have ensured his reelection because there could be an overall increase to between 20 – 30% of the Black vote in places like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Delaware and Rhode Island. Even perhaps New Jersey, Colorado or Illinois. With that the President should win easily provided that the enconmy does not tank or Trumpnis implicated in a real crime with real evidence.

About Corey Fauconier Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Hip Hop voice for the Libertarian Pary of Virginia and North Carolina.

