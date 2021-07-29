The Philippines wins FIRST Olympic Gold!

New National Hero crowned in weightlifting!

Now let’s remember what the Official Sanders Olympic Policy is:

If a nation wins their first gold medal or first overall medal, they get the Official Sanders Tout, their national anthem is linked here at the Virginia Right blog and a victory lap with their flag at the Sanders home.

Well, the Philippines won their first Gold medal in the 2020 Olympics in Weightlifting! Here is a news story on this:

https://www.aol.com/news/weightlifter-hidilyn-diaz-wins-first-202410550.html

A headline from the AOL article (hat tip to them):

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz wins first-ever gold for Philippines, ending 97-year drought

The headline is enough to bring tears to your eyes. Here is the report from a Philippine media outlet WITH the video showing the medal ceremony – no misbehavior – Diaz saluted her flag! It is the first time in 97 years that this anthem has been played at the Olympics!

The lap has been made with the Philippine flag in hand and here is the actual ceremony.

Diaz will likely be in pretty good shape and famous. The video in this article suggests she will receive 33 million pesos from various places. (That is about 650,000 USD) and a home as well. Also endorsements.

My salute and congrats to you, national hero, first gold medal winner for your nation: Hidilyn Diaz