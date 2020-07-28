Categorized | News

The Physician From Africa who Prays in Jesus’ Name in Public!

Posted on July 28, 2020.

My hero!

THIS!!!! THIS!!!! THIS!!!!!God is HEALING US!!!!!!Doctor/Pastor addresses the worldThis is a HUGE spiritual shift￼.ROOM FULL OF THE WORLD’S TOP PHYSICIANS REACHING OUT TO GOD!!!THIS is the GREAT AWAKENING!!!!!Nothing can stop what’s coming!!GLORY!!!! HALLELUJAH!!!!￼

Posted by Ash Liberty on Monday, July 27, 2020

Here is Dr. Stella Immanuel, the Cameroon native from Nigeria, who spoke at the COVID rally yesterday and the media is trying to silence her. So here is her short, very encouraging Christian message and she prays in Jesus’ Name. RAH! Honor to God!

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

