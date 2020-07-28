The Physician From Africa who Prays in Jesus’ Name in Public!

My hero!
Here is Dr. Stella Immanuel, the Cameroon native from Nigeria, who spoke at the COVID rally yesterday and the media is trying to silence her. So here is her short, very encouraging Christian message and she prays in Jesus’ Name. RAH! Honor to God!
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
