I am looking forward to missing the narrative from the left in 2018 had we passed this horrible RINOCare bill. The Democrats and media would all be talking about how the number of uninsured has skyrocketed as the coverage has grown worse and worse. People cannot afford the deductibles under RINOCare and many more than projected gave up their insurance because it never paid a dime. Instead, everything was applied to the $5,000 or $10,000 deductible as the monthly premiums continued to go up. It has actually become cheaper to stop paying the premiums and just pay out of pocket. Because that is essentially what is happening anyway.

We will see “Health Insurance Rich, Health Coverage Poor” bumper stickers on cars. And not just the Priuses. The 4X4’s will have them too.

We have already been told that premiums will continue to rise and in 9 or 10 years they may go down 10%. So premiums will continue to rise and we will not see a reduction until after the end of Trump’s second term, which would be unlikely had this monstrosity passed.

And of course we would have heard about the rich getting a break on insurance as the bill forces the poor and the elderly to pay more while the rich get richer.

From the point of view of the American people, there was no up side to this bill. Except that you can go back to being uninsured if you choose. Or life and finances choose for you.

Essentially, all we would get is a continued rise in premiums, a continued rise in the cost of health services and less affordable care.

And those on Medicaid would be shifted to block grants. We couldn’t even get 50 states up and running with the ObamaCare exchanges and now we are going to confiscate money from taxpayers and give some back to the states to care for the poor.

There is absolutely no positive impact of this bill for anyone in America. The only thing it would have accomplished was to transfer the blame from the Democrats to the Republicans.

The Democrats were accomplished salesmen 7 years ago as this government plan was thrust upon us. They eliminated pre-existing conditions, let you keep your kids on the policy until age 26, free stuff and wonderful care. And that perception still exists among many Americans.

Remember this?

Are you ready for another round of commercials like these? Only this time they will add children.

Americans won’t buy this repeal and replace without seeing some real, tangible benefits. Simply keeping some of the Democrat’s selling points for ObamaCare won’t do it. And Ryan’s policy wonk white board sales job looked more like the Shamwow guy than a serious politician. And his efforts fell flat.

Don’t blame the Freedom Caucus. Intentional or not they saved the stupid party from itself. With no upside and nothing but higher costs and empty promises from impotent politicians like Paul Ryan, we could have kissed the House and Senate majorities goodbye in 2018. And Trump dodged the one term presidential “honor” with the defeat of RINOCare.

Republicans need to do what the Democrats did. Sell a plan with front loaded benefits like immediately lower costs, lower deductibles and some tangible reasons to support a change.

Perhaps they can start with a bill to lower medical costs that doesn’t drag insurance into it before they try again to repeal Obamacare. Show that Republicans can at least do something to lower health care costs. Prove to the American public you know what you are doing.

And please don’t promise us a multi phase plan that does nothing now, but will be the bomb down the road. Your I will gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today mentality won’t work. Because we don’t believe you. Congressional approval is near single digits because you have lied to us time and again.

Would you buy a used car from someone that screwed you before? From a shyster? Shysters probably have a higher approval rating than Congress.

And what is up with the Planned Parenthood crap? Shame on Donald Trump!

I deplore abortion for any reason and believe Planned Parenthood should be torn down brick by brick and everyone that works there should go to jail for murder. But I would rather continue have my tax dollars fund this deplorable group than pass RINOCare.

Thanks to the Freedom Caucus for doing what we sent you there to do!

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

