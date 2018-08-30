I’ve had it. Certain Democrats have perverted legal questions into political ones one time too many.

Years ago, a PAC associated with Senator Mark Warner had these ads running on the gay marriage issue – petition the Fourth Circuit to uphold gay marriage. Totally inappropriate and bordering on contempt of court.

Now it’s gone too far! Here is a recent tweet this morning from a Democrat running for Congress right here in Virginia (Fifth District):

The Trump administration is pushing to lift Virginia’s uranium mining ban. In a friend of the court brief, the administration said the ban encroaches on the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. Nonsense. This demonstrates Trump’s lack of respect for states’ rights and Virginians’ health.

NO, Ms. Cockburn, with all due respect, your position is nonsense.

The issue of whether the Virginia uranium mining ban violates the federal Atomic Energy Act of 1954 is a LEGAL one, not a political one – I agree with Ms. Cockburn’s sentiment but admit there is a libertarian answer that there should not be any ban on mining on private property (with appropriate regulation of course) including uranium. However, there is also the issue of radiation and tailings that could damage the water table. My right to wave my arm extends to the zone near enough to your nose to be a threat.

I have not studied the question but would make the observation that four Justices of the Supreme Court (at least) felt there was enough merit (or enough need to decide the case regardless of merit) to take the case in the first place. That is fairly rare. Most cases are denied. And the United States Government has taken the position the state law is invalid – it is superseded by federal law. That is fairly uncommon. The Constitution and all federal laws lawfully enacted are the supreme law of the land. I doubt the Solicitor General’s office will take a political approach but rather a legal analysis. The President had little or nothing to do with this.

I respect that analysis: There is a decent chance that the Virginia law will be overturned.

Now Congress can authorize a law similar to the Virginia law but probably will not.

Another example: Certain Democrats are also using the legal issue of the existence of the remainder of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) to fight the Judge Brett Kavanaugh nominee to the Supreme Court. Here’s one example:

“Democrats believe the No. 1 issue in America is health care, and the ability of people to get good health care at prices they can afford,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The Kavanaugh nomination, he added, “would put a dagger” through the heart of that belief.

I think it is clever but inappropriate to treat a SCOTUS nomination as if he or she is a politician voting on the wisdom of legislation, not its constitutionality. Either the Obamacare provisions are a tax or not.

It may be ironic that the Supreme Court, who has been accused of “activism”, e.g. legislating from the bench, is now an issue as if a justice’s vote is a political manner. Now the nomination process is being perverted into pure politics.

If the Supreme Court decisions become purely politics, there are no more Constitutional rights or protections. Freedom of speech. Right to bear arms. Rights of criminal suspects. Search and seizure. Jury trial. And many others. It’ll all depend on justices selected like politicians. Even their beloved Roe v. Wade could fall.

So what we must do – both sides – is take a step to restore the rule of law. Stop conflating legal and political issues. A news conference ought to do it, Ms. Cockburn. It’s only the rule of law and the Constitutional Republic established in 1789 that are at stake.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...