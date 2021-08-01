Categorized | News

The Sanders Olympic Tally

What Nations, Sandy, Could Win That Elusive First Medal?

The Wikipedia list of all the nations that have never won an Olympic medal (about 70) is found right here and there are some perhaps unexpected nations on the list: Albania, Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Bosnia & Herzegovina, both the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Dem. Rep. of the Congo, Honduras, Liberia, Nicaragua, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Turkmenistan (not Turkey!).

STOP THE PRESSES! STOP THE PRESSES!

Let’s update this post in a night or two. Look for the sequel! For one of those nations is thankfully OFF the list: Turkmenistan! They won a medal in these Olympics and I did not check the medal winning list against the master list! So we turn to Turkmenistan! Be back!

