I almost missed it! I must be losing my marbles one by one (if you find a marble near a place I frequent please return it to me! 🙂 ) but it was 25 years ago – December 25, 1991, that Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev announced to the world that effective January 1, 1992, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics would cease to exist.

I think this was the second best Christmas present for the world (the first one was the reason for Christmas: Jesus Christ coming into the world to save us from our sins and their punishment in hell; to know more about that go here); the Soviet Union, the evil empire (Reagan was right about that!) dissolved. It was largely peaceful. I do not plan to discuss deeply the reasons but I cannot help but think the Lord placed at hand the leaders in the West to push the USSR over an economic cliff from which it could not recover.

But I wouild be derelict not to cite the accomplishments of Gorbachev. He rose to power and elected to try to reform and liberalize his nation rather than just enjoy the trappings and prestige of power for a short time. That was virtually miraculous – maybe that was in His will as well.

When I was a boy the USSR invaded Czechoslovakia simply because that nation sought some internal liberty for its people. That was so unfair that I became an anti-communist and that is how I entered the conservative movement. I also was influenced to renounce any effort by THIS country to do the same in any other nation. Our meddling in nations like Iraq, Syria and Libya is outrageous.

So I say, raise a sweet tea glass or the beverage of your choice today for a stroke from freedom! The USSR is dissolved! Praise God! Amen!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

