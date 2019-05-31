The UK Special Election in Peterborough on Thursday, June 6 Might Be the Most Critical in Decades!

It you are a politics junkie and have nothing to do next Thursday night, I would go to the Guardian UK newspaper website Thursday night (I’ll start my review when I get back from Scouts – I might even live blog it) and find out who wins the Peterborough by-election (special election) for a vacant Westminster parliament seat.

Because the Brexit Party might win. This article seems to think the new party has a good chance to win.

After the seismic events of recent weeks, it might seem strange to predict that another political earthquake is approaching, but one certainly is. Its epicentre and timing are also at this point known; Peterborough Town Hall after the votes in next Thursday’s by-election are in. Within a week the Brexit Party, which did not exist a couple of months ago, will have sent its first member of parliament to Westminster, as well as topping the poll in the European elections and seen its leader, the irrepressible Nigel Farage once again feted by the president of the United States, as if it was old Nige rather than HM the Queen or Theresa May who was playing host to The Donald. No wonder Farage can’t seem to wipe that grin off his face.

Farage might have the last laugh after all; the bookies (you can actually bet on elections in the UK) have the Brexit Party winning its first seat in Westminster. This could be the most important election in Great Britain in decades. It is what political junkies live for: Genuine political realignment. The recent poll showing that the two top parties in a hypothetical general election are the LIBERAL DEMOCRATS and BREXIT PARTY is stunning. Think about a generic Congressional poll showing the Green Party in first place with the Libertarians right behind.

Stay tuned…