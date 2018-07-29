It has been a couple of weeks since I invited the superstar sex symbol Kim Kardashian West to come help me campaign for statewide indigent defense reform throughout the Commonwealth.

So far no word from Kim!

But I DO have a treat for my readers: The VR Interview with Libertarian US Senate candidate Matt Waters. And here it is:

Who is Matt Waters? (From his campaign website):



My family dates back to 1607, to a place called Jamestown. My grandfather was a welder in the Newport News Shipbuilding Company. My mother graduated from Christopher Newport University and Old Dominion University, and my father graduated from VCU and went on to teach in Hampton for 30 years. I was born in Newport News. I graduated from Hampton High School – home of the Crabbers – and received my undergraduate degree from George Mason University in Fairfax. And today, I am currently finishing my Masters Degree from Reformed Theological Seminary in McLean. I have spent over two decades raising money for candidates, ballot initiatives, c3 and c4 group, and non-profit organizations. In the past I have worked with the Institute for Humane Studies and today I work with the organization Students For Liberty in Washington, D.C. I have been married nearly 20 years to Anne Marie and we have five wonderful kids that we homeschool. Today we are joined by millions of other parents who have decided that they know how to educate their own children better than the Washington bureaucracy.

PS: Chairman Stewart is from Duluth, Minnesota and Senator Kaine is also from Minnesota too! (St. Paul); how did THAT happen?



I saw your anti-Confederate resolution in my email box and wondered: Is there any use for the Civil War (or the War for Southern Independence) monuments and what would be your position on their removal?

My resolution to the Republican Party of Va is not “anti-Confederate” as much as it is concern with the GOP nominees fixation on the issue in the context of today’s polarized political environment–and his continuous flirtation with the worst elements in politics–neo-Nazis etc.. I’m also concerned that when the nominee says the Civil War was not about slavery–I wonder what Lincoln would say to him? There are so many other things to focus on, and that is not our main problem. Ultimately I’d let the people decide on this — put it to a vote. Historical monuments serve a purpose–they share the stories of yesterday with the living today.

Tell me what your top three issues will be?

Debt and taxes and liberty. All three connected. Debt and taxes mean less liberty. Smaller government means more liberty. Kaine and Stewart have tax-increase track records, and both support maintaining the unsustainable “entitlement” programs that are a) no-one is entitled too and b) are going broke. American taxpayers work from January through April 18 to pay local, state and federal taxes. Just wait until Kaine and Stewart go to Washington and give us “free” college and “free” healthcare and a federal job for everyone–Americans will continue to lose their freedoms. Remember, money equals freedom. The less money we have, the less free we are. Kaine and Stewart are big spenders, and that is the last thing we need in Washington right now.

Are you against the Corker-Kaine Resolution?

Yes, it is awful. While it says that Congress will take back the authority to declare war etc., by all accounts it does exactly the opposite–it gives more power to the executive. Typical Washington–say one thing–and do exactly the opposite.

What are your fundraising strategies and goals?

This is a huge challenge. Raising money as a third party candidate, so yes, we’re committed to raising funds. The strategies are new for libertarians: phones, email, direct mail and one to one. The party has not done a good job at this, and hopefully by Election Day we can show that we’ve raised more money than prior state-wide candidates.

What about reaching out to the voters?

If we can raise the funds, I plan on being on the road full time in Sept and Oct., and that, combined with the use of practical outreach–phones, email, mail, volunteer work–will combine for a 1-2-3-4 punch that gets our message out there.

Any disaffected Republicans that are ready to publicly hop on board the Waters Train?

Conversations, but nothing confirmed yet.

What about immigration policy?



I’m a moderate on it. I’m not open borders, I’m not for a wall. I do believe the system is broken and that the multiple government agencies involved need to be reformed in the worst way. The dept of state, justice, labor, hhs and US info agency all touch immigration. The list of acronyms says it all: ICE, CBP, DHS, USCIS, This is not surprising–most government agencies are ineffective and work at cross purposes–they are not held accountable. Immigration is

Ditto for drug policy; how do you persuade skeptics (like me) to your position on drugs?

Well, I start with Bill Buckley, who wrote of the failed war on drugs in National Review years ago. From an economic stand point, we’re spending money and it’s not any better, probably worse today. Here is the NR in 1996: “… we deplore their use; we urge the stiffest feasible sentences against anyone convicted of selling a drug to a minor. But that said, it is our judgment that the war on drugs has failed, that it is diverting intelligent energy away from how to deal with the problem of addiction, that it is wasting our resources, and that it is encouraging civil, judicial, and penal procedures associated with police states. We all agree on movement toward legalization, even though we may differ on just how far..”

I think on the margins of a free society we have to allow for people doing idiotic things. Taking drugs is destructive. The government cannot stop people from ruining their lives. That’s not the job of the government. Families and communities are the best places to solve this problem. I know many many families hurt by a family member taking drugs. In the cases I know, they family has jumped in to rescue and restore their loved one. I know of several families who have paid for and overseen re-hab, medical bills, even adopting children. This is exactly what should happen. And those who are addicted will get far better care from loved ones than anywhere else.

What have I NOT asked that you think is relevant to the VR readers?



The biggest thing I want to convey to voters is this: help will not come from Washington. Not in the form of jobs, the environment, education, healthcare, industry, innovation–in fact, the government is the biggest problem we face. Government created the healthcare crisis, soaring the cost of medicine. Same with cost of college education via their involvement in college loans. Social Security and Medicare are ticking time bombs. Thank you Uncle Sam for taking 6% of my salary each and every week, and forcing my employer to match it, for a total investment of 12%, and giving me nearly no return–and potentially no return at all. The old adage, “If you think it’s expensive now, just wait until the government gives it to you for free” still holds true. The government is our single greatest threat to most people, they just don’t know it because politicians of both the democrat and republican parties keep promising answers to all of life’s problems. The government is to protect your right to life, liberty and property. That’s it.



I want to remind everybody two things: I do like Matt Waters but have not endorsed him (yet!) and if Waters gets 10% of the vote (probably between 225,000 and 275,000 but could be more) the Libertarian Party will get ballot access – no petitioning for partisan office positions – and this will open up politics for all Virginians. So if you are never-Trumper or a Republican who refuses to vote Stewart – please, please don’t vote for Senator Kaine – vote Waters and help him get the 10% at least.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...