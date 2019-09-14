The VR Interview With State Senator Amanda Chase!

Chase is great, help her if you can!

This is Senator Chase’s bio (courtesy of the Chase campaign):

Senator Amanda Chase is not a politician. She’s a mom who fights for everyone and has proven she can get things done for the people of her district. A trusted advocate and outspoken voice for Virginia families, Amanda was first elected in 2015 to represent the 11th Senatorial District. The district includes all of Amelia County, the City of Colonial Heights and most of Chesterfield County, where she has lived since 1979. Amanda serves as a member of 4 committees: Health and Education, Transportation, Local Governments, Privileges and Elections. and 2 subcommittees: Certificate of Public need and Higher Education. A champion for creating greater transparency and accessibility, she has been affectionately called “Senator Transparency”. Amanda was only a freshman member when she co-founded Virginia’s Transparency Caucus. Thanks to her instrumental work, for the first time in Virginia’s history any citizen has the ability to view committee work online from the convenience of their computer or mobile device. Amanda has also led in the fight against Medicaid Expansion, educating her constituents and colleagues on why this is a fiscally reckless and unsustainable Trojan Horse for the state of Virginia. That said, she has also proven she can work across the aisle on issues that matter to Virginians like water quality, coal ash clean-up, campaign finance reform, property rights and reducing the red tape in government. Amanda played a key role in passing historic legislation on the handling of coal ash in the state of Virginia, ensuring coal ash which contains various carcinogenic chemicals are excavated and deposited into protective lined coal ash depositories. Amanda passed a record 11 pieces of legislation last year signed into law by a Democrat governor. Amanda notably sponsored and helped pass Senate Bill 20, which will take effect July 1, 2019 and create a pilot program to reduce regulatory requirements and red tape. Amanda has been a leader on government accountability in calling for a review of Economic Development Authorities in the state of Virginia and requiring localities to have their budgets approved by local board members who are elected by the people. Her comments led to the suspension of the infamous Matoaca Megasite located in the Bermuda district for its lack of transparency and support from 40,000 residents that lived nearby. In her commitment to remain accessible to her constituents, Amanda not only has office hours out of session. For the last 3 years she has faithfully hosted her hour-long weekly radio townhall where constituents tune in each week and ask any her question. She has received several awards during her first 2 years in office including the 2017 Virginia Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Advocate For Virginia Business, the 2017 James River Association Hero Award and the 2016 Legislator of the Year Award from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia. Amanda grew up in Bon Air, Virginia, where she attended Chesterfield County public schools. She graduated from Monacan High School in 1988. In 1992, she graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business, double majoring in Corporate Finance and Business Management. In addition to being a small business owner, Amanda has served as management in both the private and public sectors in the banking, credit and finance industry. Amanda and her husband, Michael Chase, have 4 children and make their home in Chesterfield County. She also has a 100% rating with both the Family Foundation and the VCDL (and she open carries during session) and was voted at CPAC the most conservative senator.

I did it! Here’s the VR interview with State Senator Amanda Chase (R-Dist 11) who is in a tough race with another Amanda, radical Dem Amanda Pohl!

After disclaiming huge numbers of readers at the blog, I acknowledged I DO have her bio.

You were Dave Brat’s – what do I call it – interim campaign manager? Why interim and that ought to get more attention than it does.

Chase would have stayed on but the Brat/Cantor divide caused issues and the former political director now senator elected to allow a more experienced campaign manager to take the helm.

More on Brat:

I (Sandy) remember when I got the mailer with Chase in what I saw as a prominent place in the piece and I think it helped Brat. Chase was complimentary of and gracious to both Cantor and Brat but is trying to be a “voice for the grassroots.”

The Capitol Police incident was portrayed in an ugly manner; how is that issue proceeding?

Chase has carried legislation to support law enforcement including raises for sheriff’s deputies and has the endorsement of Amelia County Sheriff Ricky Walker. The officer abused her power and Chase did not back down. There was no laws broken. Chase, like other conservatives, have been threatened with violence.

I have some grave concerns about the number of uncontested seats in the Senate and HOD. I do not expect you, Senator Chase to criticize your party’s leaders but I will: I think this is not a winning strategy absent a clear showing that the GOP tried to reach out to people who would not run. I think George Barker has no major party opponent, Chap Petersen does not, Dick Saslaw does not, I think Scott Surovell (who just endorsed ultra-liberal Senator Kamala Harris today) is uncontested. There are a number of mostly NOVA HOD races that are uncontested for the Dems (not counting the independents, Libertarians, etc. who serve an important service to the polity but have little chance to win) and I am concerned.

It is probably due to “risk and reward” and Chase was gracious; she refused to criticize the party. She did suggest it is very difficult to recruit candidates in areas where victory is slim. Chase is concerned about the uncontested elections. However, she is optimistic about even holding the senate let alone the HOD – there is huge scandal with blackface and hypocrisy and these issues are troubling for the state Dems. Chase is ready to get out there and show what will happen if Virginia turns blue: bad legislation and ideas. Need to stand up and be heard and be counted.

