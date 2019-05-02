The Wreck of the Old 97

Well, it has happened. I am getting conflicting accounts but the 97th District Committee of the Grand Old Party attempted to vote to change the convention to a “firehouse primary”.

From the Peace camp (Peace comes before Wyatt in the alphabet):

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson confirms with an official email from the RPV that the Legislative District Committee had the authority to duly cancel this weekends convention, not Chairman Miller, and the convention has now been removed from the RPV website. Regardless of the desperation seen in the lies and deceit from Wyatt – the convention has officially been declared as CANCELED.

The Peace camp cites this letter from RPV chair:

I have been inundated by emails and calls from across Virginia regarding events happening in the 97th House of Delegates District. Like you, I am extremely displeased with how the events in the 97th LDC have unfolded over the course of the last few weeks. Tonight, the 97th Legislative District Committee passed a motion canceling the convention scheduled for this Saturday. Under the Party Plan, the Legislative District Committee, not the Chairman of the Committee, has jurisdiction over the Party nominating process in the 97th House of Delegates district. I make no judgment on whether the decision was proper. There is an appeals process in our governing document and the Party will observe this process going forward. Accordingly, the convention will be removed from RPV’s website. This email is in no way intended to endorse or rebuke either candidate or their campaign. The Republican Party of Virginia is strictly neutral in such matters and believes those Republicans in the 97th have the responsibility to elect their nominee in accordance with the Party Plan.

But Wyatt says: Convention happening at ATLEE HS (This is a change from Hanover HS and a hat tip to Hanover Conservative Caucus):

Despite the claims of one campaign and confusing reports in the media, Saturday’s Legislative District Convention of the 97t​h ​House District is ON!



The Convention will be held at Atlee High School, 9414 Atlee Station Road in Mechanicsville. As you will recall from my previous email to you, this is the alternative location provided to us by Hanover County Schools, who asked us to move the location from its original site at Hanover High School.



As has been listed in the Call since its publication, registration for Delegates and Alternates will begin at 8:00 a.m. The registration tables will remain open until 15 minutes after the Convention is gaveled to order. Because of the change in the location, the convention will not be gaveled to order prior to 10:30 a.m. to allow those who mistakenly arrive at the original site sufficient time to get to Atlee High School.



It became clear at today’s brief meeting of the Legislative District Committee that those members supporting one of the campaigns have not been forthright or dealing in good faith. They attempted to move to cancel the Convention. The Party Plan does not include provisions for cancelling a convention, and I ruled the motion to be out of order.



Cancelling the convention after Mass Meetings have been conducted, Delegates and Alternates elected, and those Delegates and Alternates certified to the Legislative District Committee, would be unprecedented, improper, and just plain wrong.



As Delegates and Alternates will see when they arrive at Atlee High School on Saturday, we are ready to conduct an orderly and organized Convention.



I am, of course, disappointed that one of the campaigns has taken a course of action to try to diminish, undermine, and cancel the Convention.



When reviewing the certified lists of Delegate and Alternates submitted to me by the Hanover, King William, and New Kent Republican Committees, I do not see supporters of one candidate or another. What I do see are the names of nearly 1,700 registered voters who took the time to file to attend this convention and select our nominee for Delegate in the 97th District. This convention is about those Delegates and Alternates, and they deserve a fair and open process. On Saturday, they will have one and select the Republican nominee.



I appreciate all of you who have reached out to me to offer your support and encouragement during the last several weeks. I look forward to seeing all of our Delegates and Alternates on Saturday.



Remember, please be at Atlee High School as early as you can to register. While we’re prepared to check in all of you, things do move a lot quicker when people arrive early.



So now we have it: A Convention on May 4 and a “firehouse primary” on June 1(?). Could be two winners! Can you say Venezuela?

Thankfully the Virginia Supreme Court is here to resolve it! Let’s hope there is not a new version of The Wreck of the Old 97 (if you catch the Johnny Cash version, it’s great!) and a Democrat does not get it. (The GOP ought to be thankful Stan Scott did not elect to run for delegate instead of state senator!) If I am not called away from a work event I cannot get out of, I plan to be at Atlee HS covering the convention. I’ll bring my seven star (The Chavez regime changed the flag form seven stars in the middle field to eight) Venezeula flag.



This is a continuing story…