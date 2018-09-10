There is a clever but powerful ad put out, not by Cong. Dave Brat (Brat can’t control superPACs) but by a SuperPAC, concerning the time that Brat’s Democrat opponent, Abigail Spanberger, served as a substitute teacher at Islamic Saudi Academy in northern Virginia. Here is a TV 12 story on this ad.

If I were the Republicans and their SuperPACs, I’d stop running that ad right away. You’ve made your point. Besides the ad is derived from information that should not have come out in public. It’s dirty pool.

Finally, let’s stop targeting Muslims. Let’s just stop it.

So why did Spanberger teach at that school? I would say this: If she worked at this school while getting her security clearance, it must have been acceptable to her potential employers. Let’s leave it at that. It’s a false issue.

BUT there are many reasons to vote Brat as opposed to Spanberger in this election. Let’s start with Ms. Spanberger on the issues:

Healthcare I also support protecting women’s access to reproductive healthcare, including federal funding to Planned Parenthood and other providers that ensure essential healthcare to women and men.

Nope. Not a dime of my money for PP. PP lobbies for abortion rights and also does abortions. I don’t care if it is a Chinese wall requires by the Hyde Amendment (the amendment that forbids public money to be used for abortions). PP can raise the money in the private sector.

Take EMILY’s List and Blue Virginia’s word for it; Brat’s reliable:

“Rep. Dave Brat has failed to protect the people of Virginia he was elected to represent – and EMILY’s List and our five million-strong community are aggressively looking to flip his seat. Women voters are furious at his shameful lack of courage and leadership – especially when it comes to protecting the safety and wellbeing of their families. Brat voted for the Republican health care bill that would kick 23 million Americans – including thousands of Virginians – off their insurance. He has repeatedly voted to defund Planned Parenthood, and voted to undermine equal pay protections for women.”

Advantage Brat. The congressman should ask: Are you in favor of repealing the Hyde Amendment?

Gun Violence Prevention I support background checks for all firearm purchases, regardless of where or from whom the purchases are made.

That means all private sales of firearms and maybe even transfers to a family member would be illegal without a background check. Nope.

Here is an article at The Hill on Brat’s willingness to listen to people on gun violence in schools.

Dave Brat ran on a platform of listening to voters, of staying in touch with people where he lives and works. His outreach on preventing shootings is consistent with that platform. Brat signaled shortly after the Parkland shooting that he would analyze the issue carefully, thoughtfully, without preconceived ideas. “I will be traveling my district listening to all stakeholders … While I am not supportive of taking anyone’s constitutional rights away, individuals on both sides of this debate are going to have to listen and think through these difficult issues together.”

This article was written by a former Bush Administration official. I would tend to trust it.

Advantage Brat again.

Tax Reform and the Budget We need tax reform that makes our tax system simpler and more fair, and strengthens our middle class. Congress must also work across party lines to address our nation’s debt and deficit issues. We can’t keep adding hundreds of billions of dollars to our debt each year. We must find common sense solutions to cut wasteful spending without penalizing hard-working families, seniors, or future generations. When considering budgetary issues, I will put the needs of the middle class first and fight to end corporate giveaways that send profits and jobs overseas.

Now I actually agree with Ms. Spanberger on the need to deal with the debt and also ending corporate giveaways. However, what can be done? The Democrats have nothing to say about the debt – they let it be run up in the President Obama years. Question for Ms. Spanberger: What would you have done in those years to reduce debt and deficits? What would you have said NO to?

Advantage Brat (who is a member of the Freedom Caucus) again (only because Brat is more trustworthy on the debt/deficit). However neither party is reliable on the debt/deficit. This resolution for example is great and I would vote for it if I was elected to Congress (Lord forbid!) but more must be done. That is one reason why I like the Libertarian Party.

Civil Rights and Equality No person in a free and fair society should make less money, be denied government services, pay more for healthcare, lose a job or housing opportunities, or face discrimination in the community or workplace because of their gender, race, creed, national origin, disability, whom they love, or anything else that defines them. * * * I also support the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Supporting the ERA is placing an unnecessary and dangerous clause in the Constitution. Women will for example probably have to be drafted and serve in combat. Rep. Brat should ask his opponent if she favors drafting women to serve in combat.

The first sentence sounds great but is problematic. Let’s distill this down (emphasis added):

No person in a free and fair society should make less money, be denied government services, pay more for healthcare, lose a job or housing opportunities,…because of…anything else that defines them.

Anything else that defines them? What NBA team they root for? Did they kneel for the anthem? No classification of people into groups for any reason could be discriminated again. That is a radical program that would require an intrusive government program(s) to enforce and would render property rights pretty much to zero. I am sure Congressman Brat does not favor such a plan.

Advantage Brat.

Environment Climate change is real, and we’re already seeing the effects right here in Virginia with rising sea levels, higher average temperatures, and stronger hurricanes. An investment in clean, renewable energy is an investment in our ecosystem, our health, and our economy.

How is “investment” (when a pol says, let’s invest in something – education, our kids, etc., he or she means spend tax money – your money) not inconsistent with Ms. Spanberger’s condemnation of “corporate giveaways” that raise the deficit/debt. Climate change is unproven science and is being used to drive globalist solutions that threaten the Constitutional rights of all Americans.

Advantage Brat.

Now there is a third candidate in the race but he has some issues that are at the very least eyebrow-raising to call himself a libertarian. He was nominated by the state LP. Here’s one example (headings, unlike the Spanberger examples, are mine and not the candidate’s):

Education:

21st Century understandings about education and human growth and diversity require federal educational standards to be flexible for a large federal system of states to effectively educate their children.

The federal government should expect states to take seriously their responsibility to effectively educate their children.

The U.S. Department of Defense has recognized the educational outcomes of the current systems throughout the country as a growing national defense security crisis.

States should be able to experiment with educational techniques and modalities to educate the next generation of citizens and leaders.

Wat? A libertarian says the federal government should expect states to take seriously their duty to educate kids? He ought to say: The Federal Government should have no role in education, other than civil rights enforcement. It’s not authorized by the Constitution.

Here’s another:

Healthcare:

Improve the Affordable Care Act

Alexander/Murray Bipartisan Health Care Stabilization Act 2017

Virginia should accept the finality of the Affordable Care Act on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth and the health care and insurance providers

Stop wasting resources on resisting Medicaid expansion (which has occurred as of May, 2018) and move on to improving its administration and effectiveness

IMPROVE the ACA? A libertarian? And “stop wasting resources on resisting Medicaid expansion”? WAT? Well, thanks in part to the House GOP, including my delegate Chris Peace, we can stop wasting resources on that: Medicaid expansion passed.

Finally on guns, the Libertarian candidate called for this:

A strong background check system is the only way to make a difference

WAT? The Libertarian called for background checks? THE LIBERTARIAN? Why the party did not vote NOTA (None of the Above) on this fellow I’ll never understand. Joe Wilson might be a decent guy – probably is – but he ain’t no libertarian.

There is only one REAL liberty candidate: Cong. Dave Brat.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

