There Must Be Some Sort of Election Coming up in the 97th…

It appears the 97th race is heating up: Bob Shannon has this new posting that is a question I too would love an answer for…

And Nick Freitas has issued a bombshell video at the Bull Elephant, accusing Del. Peace of in effect with a wink and nod offering to ensure one of Freitas’ bills gets a subcommittee hearing. Here is the article.

Freitas joins Senator Tommy Norment in commenting on the 97th race; both in a manner not favorable to Peace.

Here is the Shannon posting (it and the last posting slightly edited but not for content):

UNDECIDED DELEGATES IN THE 97TH DISTRICT –ASK THIS ONE QUESTION



Del. Chris Peace brought the unwanted attention to the issue of his credibility and integrity on himself after claiming for years he didn’t support Medicaid Expansion……only to turn around and vote for it . Claims of compassion aside Peace went on to compare Medicaid Expansion to Social Security and Medicare. Too clever by half, since tax payers have paid all of their working lives into the latter two programs , while most of the 300,000—400,000 now eligible for Medicaid benefits have paid little to nothing , relative to the costs and the benefits they will receive. Medicaid is already swallowing some 25% of Virginia’s entire budget. Here however is the deciding question delegates should ask of both candidates before they make their final decision on Peace or Wyatt. When next year the Feds pull the funding for the expansion, the General Assembly will almost certainly face a revenue shortfall since the costs of expansion will exceed 1 billion annually, a cost that now the State will have to pick up. Ask Del. Peace is push comes to shove will be support a tax increase on hard working Virginian’s to pay for this or which current programs will he support cutting to cover the new costs? Then ask yourself if you can believe him.

Bob Shannon King William T.E.A Party ( Taxed Enough Already )

Maybe I ought to cover The Brexit Party in the UK! 🙂 Ought to be safer. AGAIN I SAY: If the Peace campaign or the delegate wants a rebuttal, I am glad to do so. Right here at the blog.