There’s Good News and Bad News; Each Reader Will Have to Decide Which is Which!

There is good news and bad news and I’ll let the reader decide:
I did not get appointed to the Hanover County School Board. I congratulate the new Henry District representative: George Sutton.
Some think that is good: Sandy is too conservative or too libertarian. Some might think this is bad: I thank all those who supported me. Some may decide this is great news: Sandy the blogger is back! I do intend to stay at the laptop to call for new ideas and for political idealism. So I am back!
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
