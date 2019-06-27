There’s Good News and Bad News; Each Reader Will Have to Decide Which is Which!

There is good news and bad news and I’ll let the reader decide:

I did not get appointed to the Hanover County School Board. I congratulate the new Henry District representative: George Sutton.

Some think that is good: Sandy is too conservative or too libertarian. Some might think this is bad: I thank all those who supported me. Some may decide this is great news: Sandy the blogger is back! I do intend to stay at the laptop to call for new ideas and for political idealism. So I am back!