They Shootin’

In My Opinion



We all have different opinions. We may not always agree with each other, however, we should be free to openly express ourselves.

We currently stand in what has been called “the cancel culture”.



Where people who may NOT share our perspectives stop our free speech.

My family holds two residences, one in Henrico County and a second in Chesterfield County. We split when we took on the care of our Grandmother Elaine Morrison. We were unable to find a home large enough for everyone and our youngest son Elliot was in his last year of school at Virginia Randolph. He was majoring in in Electrical Engineering. Mandy and I did not want to take him out of school as he finally found something that he excelled in and was doing well.

So we split. Hard decision for Mandy and I. Eriq, Jackie, Elijah, Elliot, Onix (5 year old Pit Bull/Cane Corso mix), June (3 year old Pit Bull/Lab mix) and Kira (the 2 year old stray cat we took in) in Henrico. Mandy, Grandma, Eva Elizabeth (our 8 year old Malti-poo doggie daughter) and I in Chesterfield.



In Chesterfield, we have two yard signs. One in support of the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) which reads “Guns Save Lives”.



The second sign is in support of Law Enforcement. The signs sits on our property. We are expressing “our” opinions on “our” rented peice of property. Twice in the last several months we have heard gunshots. The Chesterfield County Police have responded in both incidents. We have learner that Virginians who may not share our perspectives are shooting at our home.



I an not in support of Black Lives Matter or the Democratic Party. However, when I pass a home or business with a sign in support of those things, I do not knock on the door and pick a fight, tear the sign off the front lawn or discharge my firearm towards their property. They have a right to express themselves.



These days and times are extremely frustrating to me. Because people cannot respect opinions which are different. But, just because we disagree, does not mean we cannot just have different opinions, be friends and live life.



I am not sure what else I can do except live my life to my best ability. Support local businesses, get up every day and place one foot in front of the other and keep pushing. I may talk to you about why you hold your opinion, but I will never shoot at your house. I pray I am never outside when you decide to lick a shot my way. Cancel culture is ridiculous and has to stop.



To to readers of Virginia Right, thank you for your continued support.