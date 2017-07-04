The Libertarian Party reports a third state representative has defected to the LP.

CONCORD, N.H. – Rep. Brandon Phinney (Strafford 24), formerly a member of the Republican Party, announced today on the State House steps he is changing his party affiliation to Libertarian.

Phinney is not the first state representative to switch parties – one prior Republican rep and amazingly a Democrat too (That a Democrat state representative should switch to Libertarian should only happen about as often as the US has a total solar eclipse – oh wait – we are!):

For the third time this year, a sitting state legislator has left his party and joined the LP. Rep. Caleb Q. Dyer (Hillsborough 37) switched to Libertarian from Republican in February, and Rep. Joseph Stallcop (Cheshire 4) left the Democratic Party in May.

So it’s a fair question: What’s up out there in the Granite State? Can these defectors win an election?

I will say in passing the New Hampshire state legislature, called the General Court of NH, is one of the most unusual legislative bodies in the US. The Senate has but 25 members but the House has a whopping 400 members! (It is the third largest elected deliberative body to speak the English language – only the British House of Commons and the US House are larger)

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

