The Libertarian Party reports a third state representative has defected to the LP.
CONCORD, N.H. – Rep. Brandon Phinney (Strafford 24), formerly a member of the Republican Party, announced today on the State House steps he is changing his party affiliation to Libertarian.
Phinney is not the first state representative to switch parties – one prior Republican rep and amazingly a Democrat too (That a Democrat state representative should switch to Libertarian should only happen about as often as the US has a total solar eclipse – oh wait – we are!):
For the third time this year, a sitting state legislator has left his party and joined the LP. Rep. Caleb Q. Dyer (Hillsborough 37) switched to Libertarian from Republican in February, and Rep. Joseph Stallcop (Cheshire 4) left the Democratic Party in May.
So it’s a fair question: What’s up out there in the Granite State? Can these defectors win an election?
I will say in passing the New Hampshire state legislature, called the General Court of NH, is one of the most unusual legislative bodies in the US. The Senate has but 25 members but the House has a whopping 400 members! (It is the third largest elected deliberative body to speak the English language – only the British House of Commons and the US House are larger)
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
Information is power, and more citizens are coming to terms with the statement made by Rush Limbaugh 3 years ago “republicans don’t really want smaller government, they just want a turn at rubbing it”. No Rush zombie, in this instance he hit the nail on the head.
Look at this fiasco o repealing the ACA. Republicrats are falling all over themselves trying to come up with excuses why they won’t lead, particularly on an issue that they have stumped on for 7 years. Leadership requires courage, vision, and a willingness to stay the course even when their may be a political price to pay for that. If you believe they( republicrats) will actually repeal the ACA then you need a long vacation and some medications.They are as much a part of the grow government, crony capitalist world in Richmond & DC as are the democans.
The Libertarians are not only a breath of fresh air , but the only leverage conservatives have. Increasing numbers of conservatives are opening their eyes to that truth
Bob Shannon King William