This Email Casts Grave Doubt on the “Rigged Convention” Process in the 97th

When I started this series, I was intrigued by a citation in this website listing a chronology of the 97th district saga. Here is the citation:

Jan 2019 Scott Wyatt offers his resignation as the 97th LDC Representative for Hanover after making the decision to run for delegate and challenge Chris Peace. Hanover Chairwoman Dale Taylor refuses to accept it.

I have confirmed that there is evidence to support this. Yes people could lie. Someone could have lied to help Wyatt. But it is an unquestioned fact that Wyatt did have a proxy sit in on the 97th District Committee. That proxy allows the proxy holder to vote his or her conscience.

I will say this: I can understand how people can be bitter about their candidate losing an election process. I get it. Especially if it seems unfair. But Delegate Peace did contest the so-called rigged convention until just after the Hanover mass meeting.

Now I do think that Supervisor Wyatt could have better distanced himself from the selection process. I think people should follow what the delegate said here (paywall) in the Times-Dispatch:

“Scott Wyatt was selected as the Republican nominee. He will help Republicans hold the majority and continue to promote common sense policies that make our Commonwealth the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

BUT we got to consider the alternative – if those mad about the 97th selection process turn to the Dems or fail to vote – the alternative could be: The Dems controlling both houses of the General Assembly. It could easily happen. Radical legislation could easily pass:

Laws making illegal the private sale of guns without a background check.

Laws making it easy to seize guns.

Laws exalting so-called abortion rights.

Social engineering in the schools.

Good judges not reappointed due to character assassination like in DC.

A constitutional crisis like this nation has never seen before if the so-called ERA is “ratified” by this Commonwealth. We’ve never had a situation in this nation where there was a serious question on the enactment of a Constitutional Amendment – especially one like the so-called ERA that increases the power of Congress and could easily cause the drafting of women into combat.

Right to Work in danger.

It is imperative that we act to keep that from happening. I should have more to say in the next day or two.