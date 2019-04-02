Those With Sensitive Feet Need Not Apply

Guest Column by Bob Shannon of the King William T. E. A. (Taxed Enough Already) Party

Here is the column I received from Bob Shannon with a few comments of my own following:

I catch myself smiling each time I hear someone tell me about the T.E.A Party…..who has never attended a T.E.A Party event in the 10 years of the movements existence. It is as if these folks have a child like mindset that believes no one will challenge their veracity on the topic.

In the early days a common refrain amongst those involved in the movement when the subject was raised as to the practice of politicians who said one thing during a campaign, only to do the opposite once in office was “we are going to hold their feet to the fire”, indicating pols who behaved in this manner would be held accountable by the types espousing this bold proclamation . Small problem however quickly ensued since human beings shun confrontation. No one wanted the job of holding their feet to the fire….it requires a certain steeliness in one’s spine to fill this particular role. I have repeatedly admonished groups who shy away from this particular element of our responsibility. You either hold their feet to the fire or waste a lot of time and energy bloviating about it. Anyone watching the King William T.E.A Party for 10 years has no illusions about how seriously we take that responsibility.

Amazing as it sounds we have local candidates stepping forward with announced or rumored plans to seek local office this fall, some of whom have had an active role in local politics while others have never been seen at a Board of Supervisors meeting, a budget meeting, a school board meeting , T.E.A Party meeting etc, yet naively believe we should turn over a 26 million dollar budget to people who haven’t a clue of what they are talking about. It does automatically lend to the question……….what are they thinking ?

Now we have heard yet again the assertion that the local T.E.A Party is “ bullying people” by asking them to attend one of our Open Mic nights to answer questions from voters and to share with those in attendance their specific views on substantive issues like tax rates, and spending priorities. In 2015 we had no fewer than 3 candidates who refused to answer our Candidate questionnaire, and really expected voters to cast a ballot for them on election day.

Clever catchy slogans like “ I believe in lower taxes” or “I understand about being conservative” ain’t gonna cut it here in King William. Don’t expect our group to wither because someone calls us a name. We won’t allow candidates who haven’t a clue what they are talking about to get through the gauntlet.

If you happen to be afflicted with sensitive feet perhaps you might reconsider your plans because indeed we do hold their feet to the fire. That is our job and what we do. We are as we state on our website and in much of our printed material the only conservative voice in King William. Put your slogans and platitudes back on the shelf if that is all you bring to the table. The citizens of King William deserve to know what any candidates position is on the issues. Our responsibility is to see to it citizens get a fair shake . We are immune to the name calling and understand it is often indicative that these folks are empty suits ( or heads )

Bob Shannon King William T.E.A Party ( Taxed Enough Already )

I agree. I am not even sure my feet are strong enough for public office. But I do think a candidate ought to have a clear vision and platform and the will to carry out that vision and platform. I have begged candidates to consider ideas such as the statewide public defender system, reforms of the domestic relations laws, more transparency in the election and retention of judges (something even my detractors will say I know something about!), term limits, initiative and referendum, better ballot access and gerrymandering reforms. But few seem interested. So if you’ve been privately testing out tough feet through fire walking, talk to Bob Shannon. And when you win: Remember: You’re on the other side now!

