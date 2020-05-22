Tomorrow is the BIG DAY!

The Libertarian Party selects its Presidential candidate!

On Saturday, May 24, the LP will select in a virtual convention its Presidential candidate (The VP nod is selected on the next day) and there are several candidates, including one from Virginia: Jacob Hornberger.

Since the disappointing exit of Rep. Justin Amash from the Presidential race (I think Amash did it because someone persuaded him he would help Trump win instead of defeating him.) I would think it is between Hornberger and retired judge Jim Gray. Maybe Gray with a lead. Gray is trying to run with a running mate (Larry Sharpe) even though the convention chooses that independently of the presidential nod.

We’ll see what happens. By the way, I’ve communicated with Hornberger many years ago. He’s a very smart guy. Fairly radical ideas. Here’s Hornberger on education:

There is a good reason for the dysfunctional character of public schooling. It is a socialist system, one based on state central planning, coercive funding, government-approved textbooks, and compulsory attendance. Proponents thought that federal funding would fix their system, but it has only made the situation worse, especially given the regulation and control that come with federal aid. There is but one solution to the educational morass in which our nation finds itself: freedom and the free market. That necessarily means the repeal of school compulsory-attendance laws and school taxes and the end of federal, state, and local governmental involvement in education. Government has no more business in education than it does in religion. The free market produces the best of everything. By placing education choices within families and entrepreneurs, children will have the opportunity to nurture and develop their natural love of learning, enabling them to best discover who they are and what their purpose in life is.

Now the educational establishment ought to be quaking in their boots – millions of parents have discovered: I CAN HOMESCHOOL MY CHILD! Businesses have arisen that can provide online education programs.

Now there are issues: Socialization. Sports. Marching bands. Maybe clubs will arise to meet those needs. But thousands are spent PER STUDENT for education. Are taxpayers getting their money’s worth?

BUT we might be seeing a revolution in education and maybe liberty in general! The taste of totalitarianism may have been a seed for liberty!

I can’t help but admire a former judge (and lawyer) running for President. Gray was the 2012 VP nominee.

Here is Gray on education:

Students and good teachers. It is no secret that too many public schools today are failing our students, and most of them are in the lower economic areas which, regretfully, often involve people of color. This result is frequently not for lack of funding because many of them, such as those in the District of Columbia, are among the highest funded public schools in the nation. Instead, the failures result from a lack of competition. And what is the solution? Empower parents to choose where and how the government money will be spent for the education of their children! So if a school is not teaching its students well, their parents will have the ability to transfer them to a school that would. And the result? Parents would choose excellence and, if Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they have had School Choice for about fifteen years is an example, excellence is what they will receive. This will result in students coming out ahead, as well as good teachers, because they will be in greater demand – and paid accordingly.

Well said. I do like Larry Sharpe, too. Sharpe was a strong candidate for Governor of NY and won the LP ballot access.

There are several others running and one of the more colorful and radical is Vermin Supreme. He is serious. Here is Supreme’s position on Mandatory Toothbrushing:

America has been suffering a great moral and oral decay – in spirit and incisors. Gingivitis has been eroding the gum line of this great nation long enough. Blind compliance, an unquestioning commitment to ideals determined by the oppressive state, an overall lack of consent on the part of the ordinary citizen and a disdain for proper brushing habits all come together to create a bad case of halitosis and a spectacularly violent police state. Having seen the future, Vermin Supreme knows that this country’s success depends on its ability to bite back. That America can no longer be a nation indentured to systemic racism, bigotry, and inhumanity.

Can’t make this up. Supreme seems to be running a satire campaign. His other four issue items are Zombie Power, Funcentration Camps, Ponynomics and Kangaroo Courts. Seriously. Go see for yourself. If you are deep into politics and issues you can understand what Supreme is saying. As I said: He’s serious.

If I were a delegate, I would probably cast my first ballot vote for Ron Paul as a tribute. But I think I’d support Gray/Sharpe ultimately. We’ll see tomorrow! Be blessed in Jesus as you seek liberty!