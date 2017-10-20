Tradition – On any given Sunday (in real life, not the Oliver Stone directed movie), as we have come to expect and experience as part of our American culture, thousands upon thousands of spectators show up in person, or by the millions tuning in via television, to watch a particular football game. As we have also come to expect and experience on those Sundays, prior to the commencement of the game, is the call that comes over the stadium’s loud speakers in classic, commanding, tones – that goes something like: “And now to honor America, ladies and gentlemen, please rise and direct your attention to the middle of the field for the presentation of the colors and please remain standing for the singing of our National Anthem.” A very simple yet dignified pageant with no particular drama – unless punctuated by a fly-over of several military aircraft. A pageant infused with pride, somber and in short, a tradition of honor.

In the National Football League (despite the policy of the League for the players to stand for the playing of the National Anthem) there is no criminal punishment – and there should be none if a player doesn’t stand during the playing of the National Anthem. No one should dispute that the League has a right to exercise its authority to dictate to the players any policy regarding player conduct.

In another place, still in real life, but far removed from the sport and entertainment venue, people find themselves “spectating” and participating in buildings where another call is given – not over a loud speaker but from a person with a commanding voice. That person who displays a badge of law and order (authority) and who is armed with various devices (firearm) to enforce that authority, announces – with serious inflection – a “cry” that goes something like: “ALL RISE – the … court is now in session. The honorable judge … is now presiding…. Silence is commanded upon the pain of punishment … all persons … having business before this Court come forth and you shall be heard. God save the Commonwealth and this Honorable Court.”

In a court venue there is the “pain of punishment” for showing disrespect to the authority of the court (the judge personally and the authority they exercise); it is called contempt of court and you can be jailed or otherwise criminally punished for such. That is the world that I work in and that is the “policy” of my profession. The court venue is the place where I “play” and have the opportunity to kneel, if I dare. However, there are two things that I affirmatively and instinctively do when the call is made: RISE and remain SILENT. In all the years of being in courts where this call has been given despite whatever feelings I have about the particulars of any given matter or person before the court or reason to personally protest, I have yet to even think of doing otherwise. Even more so – in view of recent events out of the National Football League – never, ever, at no single time, not at all, in no way, have I seen anyone sit, or kneel, or do otherwise during the call to open court in protest. (This is not to say it hasn’t happened, only that I have not personally witnessed anything.) So, where does this “obedience” come from – fear of punishment – tradition – or out of a sense of pride and respect for the “system?”

A “higher court” of civil authority advises us to “be subject to the governing authorities.” Romans 13:1 Why, because “there is no authority except that which God has established.” Id. Thus, “it is necessary to submit to the authorities, not only because of possible punishment but also as a matter of conscience. “ vs. 5. This subjection requires that we give to authority what we “owe” it, and if we owe it “respect, then respect; if honor, then honor.” vs. 7. Why would we “owe” anything to those “above us?” Contemplate in context the thirteenth Chapter of Romans verses 1-7. I can’t speak for others and their consciences, but if the theology is too deep then why not just be respectful because you would also want the same respect if you were in the position of authority. God forbid that the Golden Rule is too offending for public decorum.

Gilbert Harrison Berger is an attorney who lives in Orange County and primarily practices in Culpeper County.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

