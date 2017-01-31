So much for LGBT fears of doom and gloom. President Trump will leave Obama’s LGBT Executive Order in place. But the left will still continue to paint Trump as anti gay.
President Donald Trump will continue to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the workplace, the White House said Tuesday.
An executive order signed by then President Barack Obama in 2014, which protects employees “from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump.”
Trump “is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community,” the statement read, adding that the president would remain “supportive” of the LGBT community.
About Tom White
Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.
- Web |
- More Posts (5025)
Travis Witt is probably in a fetal position right now. Screaming.
mr white
a point of clarification
in the never ending assault by the left that began as LGB
Then came the T
Now you need to add the Q for Queer
it should read LGBTQ
the slippery slope