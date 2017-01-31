So much for LGBT fears of doom and gloom. President Trump will leave Obama’s LGBT Executive Order in place. But the left will still continue to paint Trump as anti gay.

President Donald Trump will continue to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the workplace, the White House said Tuesday.

An executive order signed by then President Barack Obama in 2014, which protects employees “from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump “is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community,” the statement read, adding that the president would remain “supportive” of the LGBT community.