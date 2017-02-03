Quantcast

Categorized | News

Trump’s First Monthly Jobs Report: 30% Above Expectations – YUGE!

Posted on February 3, 2017.

rising photoThe country created 227,000 jobs in January 30% higher than the 175,000 they were expecting because of former president Obama’s economic anchor still dragging the US economy down. While Trump was only officially president for about 1/3 of the month of January, his influence and the shifting of jobs from Mexico by numerous manufacturers had a profound effect on this far better than expected report.

And the good news is that the labor participation rate also went up .2% so more people had jobs than last month under Obama.

Halting 8 years of decay under Obama and cleaning up his messes will be a giant task, but these numbers show Trump is on the right path to restoring America to greatness.

And even better, the economy shed 10,000 government jobs and added 5,000 manufacturing jobs! Those numbers will only trend more in the direction of adding manufacturing jobs and decreasing government jobs over the years.

Some Democrats claim Obama should get credit because some of these jobs were already in the works. However, I would remind them that capturing or killing bin Laden was already in the works when Obama took office, yet he took all the credit.

The next 8 years will be glorious!

About Tom White

Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post!  

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: