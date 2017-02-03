The country created 227,000 jobs in January 30% higher than the 175,000 they were expecting because of former president Obama’s economic anchor still dragging the US economy down. While Trump was only officially president for about 1/3 of the month of January, his influence and the shifting of jobs from Mexico by numerous manufacturers had a profound effect on this far better than expected report.

And the good news is that the labor participation rate also went up .2% so more people had jobs than last month under Obama.

Halting 8 years of decay under Obama and cleaning up his messes will be a giant task, but these numbers show Trump is on the right path to restoring America to greatness.

And even better, the economy shed 10,000 government jobs and added 5,000 manufacturing jobs! Those numbers will only trend more in the direction of adding manufacturing jobs and decreasing government jobs over the years.

Some Democrats claim Obama should get credit because some of these jobs were already in the works. However, I would remind them that capturing or killing bin Laden was already in the works when Obama took office, yet he took all the credit.

The next 8 years will be glorious!

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

