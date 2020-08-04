Two (At Least) Observations From the Weird Democracy Institute Sunday Express (UK) Poll

I Would Like To See Their Next Poll

Waiting out the storm, praying our power does not go out or a tornado hits, is a great time to blog. (In the interim, the storm passed and we did not, Thank Jesus, lose power.)

The Daily/Sunday Express is a UK newspaper. It appears to be a right-wing tabloid newspaper. The Sunday Express has teamed up with an organization called the Democracy Institute to do polls on various items including the 2020 election.

Their July poll is a blockbuster – or an outlier. Here is the coverage from the Sunday Express:

The third in a series of monthly Democracy Institute/ Sunday Express polls has given President Trump a surprise lead over his Democrat rival of 48 percent to 46 percent, his clearest lead yet. Crucially, President Trump has a lead of 48 percent to 43 percent in the swing states Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin which would put him back in the White House with an electoral college tally of 309 to Biden’s 229.

The poll also raises questions:

Can Trump demonstrate to voters he is best to revive the economy?

The poll suggests the economy is the favored issue by a plurality:

With a third of voters putting the economy as the top election issue and 66 percent thinking that the economy is bouncing back after coronavirus, voters believe that Trump is better for the economy by 57 percent to 43 percent.

There is also the Shy Trump voter:

According to the poll 71 percent of Trump voters are “shy” to admit it compared to 66 percent a month ago. However, 79 percent of Trump voters are enthusiastic about their candidate compared to just 41 percent of Biden voters, two points lower than a month ago.

It might be a bit reluctant for a voter to speak with a person he or she does not know, especially from a news organization he or she does not trust, as to political convictions. That could be a rational feeling considering the the climate today.

Now this poll might be an outlier. But even the standard polls show a close race. We’ll see…let’s not forget this is not a horse race or a sporting event – it is an election – decision as the leaders of the USA. People should vote his or her conscience.