I sent an email with this as a part of it:

I admit I am not a huge fan of AARP; your organization supported Obamacare… However, I thought the organization was at least fair-minded and willing to consider all sides. There was a recent poll (VCU/Wilder Center) that not only had the Libertarian at five percent, there are many undecided voters. I would suggest voters are looking for more choices. Please don’t play the two party game; let Waters in the debate. He’s solid, serious and has ideas on a variety of issues. Waters may also make the two others play nice and address issues. Thank you for your time.

Here is Corey Fauconier’s email:

Greetings Mr. Dau,

I hope my correspondence finds you in good health and spirits. My name is Corey Fauconier, I am a resident of Henrico County, Virginia. I am writing you today to voice my deep dissatisfaction with the fact that Libertarian Senate Candidate Matt Waters is not being allowed to participate in your upcoming debate. As a media source, I believe it is very important to tell all sides of the story. After the full story is told, then the people can make an informed decision. What is occurring here is the control of information where the part of the story the media does not like get excluded. This is not only unfair, I believe it is un-American. We already know as independents, the two party system is not working for the benefit of freedom and liberty. You and your organization accept tax payer money. You should want to give truth and options to all your viewers. Virginia deserves to hear from all sides. Especially now, when truth and full disclosure of information should be provided to the good people of this Commonwealth. Do the right thing, send the Libertarian Candidate for State Senate Matt Waters an invitation to debate with Senator Tim Kane and Corey Stewart. I pray you reconsider. May I thank you in advance for your time and consideration. Have a productive day!!! Corey “Sage” Fauconier Libertarian Activist & Independent Hip Hop Artist Henrico County, Virginia

Anyone else sent an email to James Dau at AARP in re the debates and is willing to publish them at the blog – can do a comment or can send to me for inclusion.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...