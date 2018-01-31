The Democrats are so devastated by the contents of the Memo that is about to be released that they wrote their own, claiming that the Nunes Memo is all lies.
Sorry, Dems. The Memo has been reviewed by two FBI Senior Officials who compared it to the underlying documents that were used to write the Memo and found no inaccuracies.
Democrats also complain that releasing the Memo reveals “sources and methods”. But the purpose of the Memo was to disclose the wrongdoings by Democrat deep state operatives during and after the Obama Administration and what is in the Memo has been verified as the absolute truth and that there are no National Security issues with it’s release.
Two senior FBI officials have now reviewed a controversial Republican staff memo alleging abuses of government surveillance programs during the 2016 presidential campaign, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News – adding that the officials “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.”
The two officials – one from the bureau’s counterintelligence division and the other from the legal division – followed up after an initial review of the memo during a rare Sunday trip to Capitol Hill by FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The House Intelligence Committee voted late Monday along party lines to release the memo, prompting a backlash from Democratic lawmakers. Top Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff called it a “very sad day.” President Trump has five working days to review the contents but is widely expected not to block its release.
After the contentious committee vote Monday night, the source confirmed that House staffers physically took the memo over to the White House for the president.
McCabe is going to prison. And the Virginia connection to Governor Terry McAuliffe and his $700,000 payoff to McCabe and his wife for her state senate campaign in return for Clinton’s free pass by Peter Strzok should not be lost on Gene Lefty.
Sedition. Firing Squad.
It’s no longer the “Nunes Memo” but now the “Trump memo”. Nunes being Trump’s water boy. See Article in The Daily Beast.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/devin-nunes-wont-say-if-he-worked-with-white-house-on-anti-fbi-memo/?source=TDB&via=FB_Page
Technically it is the House Intelligence Committee FISA Abuse Memo. Trump had not seen it or had anything to do with it until they brought it to him after the vote to declassify. Trump has not been working on the Obama FISA abuse and has not seen the documents upon which the Memo was written. Daily Beast is a left wing fake news propaganda site. Who wrote the Memo has absolutely no bearing on the now verified content of the Memo. I am sure staffers, committee members and perhaps FBI or Intelligence people had a hand in it. And lawyers.
Stupid stories like this are completely irrelevant and designed to give the willfully ignorant some reason to doubt the content of the Memo. This is fake news because it has no bearing on the Memo.
It is coming out, it has been verified and it will be devastating to the Democrats. And I keep telling you, this is just the first of 10 massive scandals that will destroy the Democrats and the deep state.
We are also going to find out that not only is the dossier fake, but the entire Mueller investigation is based on fake stories and testimony that was altered by the FBI at the direction of McCabe. Who was under orders from the liar Obama.
