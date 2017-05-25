Here are two GREAT Glenn Davis videos:

I admit I was a bit scared to listen to this one but the punchline reminds me of my old hero (who Davis reminds me of a bit) former Cong. Jack Kemp who said his idea of gun control was a good aim!

And here is a Medicaid snippet:

I was superficially attracted to the Sen. Reeves idea at first but Davis is right: Allowing the “credit card” idea with a set amount and then at end of year converting it to personal use is an invitation to waste, fraud and abuse. It is not at all clear it would get the necessary waivers and could raise income tax issues that might be difficult to enforce. Notice how gracious Davis is to Sen. Reeves.

Let’s vote for one who will put people first, support gun rights, and seek out the best ideas for a better Commonwealth.

BTW, the Dominion bill one of my commentors cited was supported not only by Del. Davis BUT also Senators Vogel and Reeves, too!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

