We needed two victory laps today: One for the REAL election – the vote of the electors in the various states to elect Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence President and Vice President of the United States.

But more interesting to me is the one vote an unknown Texas elector voted – casting his or her vote for former Texas Congressman and three time Presidential candidate (in 1988 the Libertarian Party general election candidate and in 2008 and 2012 in the GOP primaries) Ron Paul – Ronulus Magnus II!

I say to that elector: You finally brought some recognition to the thousands who helped and donated to the two campaigns and the millions who voted for Paul in the primaries. Now Paul’s issues – liberty, constitutional limits on government, especially the Federal Government, non-intervention, fighting the surveillance state, increased scrutiny to the Federal Reserve, lower taxes and less governmental spending are mainstream. Perhaps Trump might not have won with an America First foreign policy had Paul not run first.

So I say THANK YOU to the unknown elector. You rewarded our efforts and took some of the sting we felt when the Romney-led GOP refused to allow Paul’s name to come off the floor at the 2012 convention. A nice nomination speech, couple of seconding ones and a short video/demonstration would have been a great tribute. But the rules were changed to deny that tiny recognition. I wonder if that could have cost Mitt Romney the election. It is not clear.

Thank you again! RAH to you!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

