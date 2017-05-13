I am profoundly disturbed by the apparent fall of UKIP. They lost almost all their council (local government) seats from something like 145 seats to 2 (not a misprint – TWO seats).

I am also profoundly disturbed with the “ban the burka (or burqa – what a great Scrabble[TM] word)” campaign plank and the seemingly outreach to anti-Muslim voters.

I say this is time to declare victory. UKIP was instrumental in making Brexit happen.

BUT – where does the party go from here?

I say (for whatever’s it’s worth) UKIP needs to embrace liberty. Make sure Brexit is fully implemented. Take power back for Westminster from unelected boards and commissions (quangos [not “quite” as good a Scrabble[TM] word as burqa but still decent] as they are called in the UK). No foreign courts should have any power over the UK or its people while within the UK.

They do not have to reinvent the wheel. This book by Daniel Hannan and Douglas Carswell would have several wonderful ideas (I’d stay away from privatizing the NHS because that would be like Napoleon invading Russia – would have to fight on too many fronts and thus the entire liberty plan could/would be in peril) to return power to British institutions and to Parliament (and they devote a chapter to more autonomous local government as well). UKIP should adopt several of those ideas.

Believe it or not, there is a UK Libertarian Party and here is its site. I admire them very much but they do not have the infrastructure to wage a general election with any chance of victory (the UKLP has only four MP candidates). UKIP has a decent national structure.

They should not run candidates against Tory euroskeptics with solid records of supporting a hard Brexit. And UKIP can help the Tories in the Labour districts where Leave prevailed by splitting the vote.

But please, UKIP, do not turn into a racist party. You are too good for that. Your strict policy on barring former members of truly racist parties like the BNP, helped take those parties out of the picture as a serious political force. Don’t ban the burka or give dog whistles to anti-Muslim racists. Rather become a liberty party.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

