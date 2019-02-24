Update on Abraham Lincoln Brigade Resolution: NO WAY; DID NOT PASS!

I wrote earlier today about the effort to honor the Communist recruited and inspired Abraham Lincoln Brigade and thankfully I can report the Virginia House of Delegates, the oldest deliberate body in the New World, said NO.
Perhaps Del. Carter’s GOP opponent, Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy might find this a useful but minor issue in his campaign. I would use it.
In the meantime, let’s raise a sweet tea high that Communist tactics and Communist-recruited fighters were not honored by our House of Delegates.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
