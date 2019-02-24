Categorized | News

Update on Abraham Lincoln Brigade Resolution: NO WAY; DID NOT PASS!

Posted on February 24, 2019.

I wrote earlier today about the effort to honor the Communist recruited and inspired Abraham Lincoln Brigade and thankfully I can report the Virginia House of Delegates, the oldest deliberate body in the New World, said NO.

Perhaps Del. Carter’s GOP opponent, Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy might find this a useful but minor issue in his campaign. I would use it.

In the meantime, let’s raise a sweet tea high that Communist tactics and Communist-recruited fighters were not honored by our House of Delegates.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Follow Us Anywhere!

The Watcher’s Council

Archives