Update on Abraham Lincoln Brigade Resolution: NO WAY; DID NOT PASS!

I wrote earlier today about the effort to honor the Communist recruited and inspired Abraham Lincoln Brigade and thankfully I can report the Virginia House of Delegates, the oldest deliberate body in the New World, said NO.

Perhaps Del. Carter’s GOP opponent, Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy might find this a useful but minor issue in his campaign. I would use it.

In the meantime, let’s raise a sweet tea high that Communist tactics and Communist-recruited fighters were not honored by our House of Delegates.