Mr. President, Mr. President, Please, another ten minutes, please sir!

Please do NOT attack Syria over the alleged gas attacks. Here’s why:

We do not know WHO ordered it – could be the Assad regime or it could be rebels trying to lure us in against Assad – it could even be ISIS (in keeping with their character). Don’t help ISIS. Why would the Syrian regime do it? If we act we could be in error. We do not know if it is gas or chemical weapons. Need detailed toxicology to determine if it is gas or a chemical weapon. Not symptoms. Lab reports. I read in an article I cannot find now that there needs to be a careful investigation first. It’s none of our business to police the world. it is not consistent with America First. America First means men and women are only placed in harm’s way when it is in the interests of the US to do so. Human rights? NO. Stop evil? ABSOLUTELY NO!

Let’s do this instead and I am deliberately compromising myself here.

Let’s suggest a trial or series of trials. Speak to the American People and propose this: First, let’s get a new Syrian government. Find out if gas or chemical weapons were used and then determine in a trial who did it and then punish the appropriate parties. Do it like the Nuremberg trials – in the name of the new Syrian government. Have international prosecutors, defense counsel, investigators and judges. I bet a distinguished jurist like say, Judge Merrick Garland, for example, would be an awesome judge for one of these cases or the prosecutor and maybe a few Dems might feel a bit better about the SCOTUS thing if you proposed it. Anybody can be on SCOTUS but who gets to be his generation’s Robert Jackson!

I hate it. I hate the entire idea. But if trials prevent another dictator or rebel group from using chemical weapons it will be worth it.

Now about North Korea? That is, unlike Syria, a imminent threat to the US. But how about that, Mr. President, my ten minutes are nearly up. Why am I speaking out?

When I was Appellate Defender, the US attacked Serbia for no real reason and every day I would listen to public radio and one day I realized: Clinton (President) and Albright were leading us to war with help from folks like Senator McCain. But the Appellate Defender must be above politics (my position) I kept silent.

Not again. Please do not attack Syria. There is a better more fair way to take care of this. Get the war over and a new government in Damascus and then set up the trials. I won’t agree with you all the time but I will have your back. Thanks for your time, again, Mr. President.

UPDATE: Too late. Already done. Let’s hope and pray this is right.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

