One of the options President Trump has to deal with the so called sanctuary cities is to withhold federal funds that these cities receive. This is a huge incentive for most such cities to cooperate with US Laws. Because all of the cities, counties and even states are dominated by liberal Democrats, it follows that most of these cities are also broke.

So why not divert the money that would go to these cities – like New York, San Francisco and Chicago – to a fund to build the wall. It puts these hate America Democrats in a no win situation. They can continue to defy legal and Constitutional US Government orders and allow illegal murders and rapists back on the streets of their cities, or they can sit by and watch as money that could have been spent in these Liberal cities pay for the wall that Trump is building.

Of course arresting those that defy the government’s orders is also a great idea. But there is no reason we cannot do both!

Illegal aliens are costing America billions of dollars. And sanctuary cities are costing dollars and lives.

This must end by all means necessary.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

