One of the options President Trump has to deal with the so called sanctuary cities is to withhold federal funds that these cities receive. This is a huge incentive for most such cities to cooperate with US Laws. Because all of the cities, counties and even states are dominated by liberal Democrats, it follows that most of these cities are also broke.
So why not divert the money that would go to these cities – like New York, San Francisco and Chicago – to a fund to build the wall. It puts these hate America Democrats in a no win situation. They can continue to defy legal and Constitutional US Government orders and allow illegal murders and rapists back on the streets of their cities, or they can sit by and watch as money that could have been spent in these Liberal cities pay for the wall that Trump is building.
Of course arresting those that defy the government’s orders is also a great idea. But there is no reason we cannot do both!
Illegal aliens are costing America billions of dollars. And sanctuary cities are costing dollars and lives.
This must end by all means necessary.
About Tom White
Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.
- Web |
- More Posts (5025)
It has been estimated that American taxpayers spend in excess of $115 Billion annually on Illegal aliens: healthcare, education, housing, welfare, law enforcement, prison costs etc.
The high estimate of building a wall along the US southern border is $15 Billion.
Why can’t Paul Ryan do simple math and see how to pay for that wall?
Where is YOUR Brainiac Congressman The ECONOMIST Dr. Dave Brat that you folks at VARight love so much? Why can’t the brilliant Dave Brat solve a 2nd grade math problem for Speaker Ryan?
Lou Ballard makes an excellent point, contrasting the annual costs of this problem with the miniscule costs related to doing something tangible about it.
It is about exercising the political will, not just as it relates to Illegal immigration but a range of many other issues that continue to confound us.
Not to be lost in the discussion is the reality of the industries who benefit from illegal immigrants low costs labor that they provide. From hospitality, to landscaping to construction, ( lets not forget agriculture) Republicans who have large financial backing from the U.S Chamber of Commerce must come to terms with the tide having turned. Majorities of Americans want this problem addressed, and their steel will was exhibited on November 8. Republicans can continue to cow tow to the Chamber, but they do so at their personal political peril
We also have a public relations problem , we are failing to use the real time actual circumstances the progressive policies have wrought on society, such as the state of affairs in cities like Chicago, the fact as often cited on Dr. Michael Savages radio program as to what everyday life in San Francisco has become. The level of homelessness, the often times aggressive behavior of the mentally ill towards tourists and the attending effect on an industry that has contributed mightily to this city that has been a must see stop for anyone visiting central California.
Valuable resources are squandered that could be intelligently redeployed in areas where those resources could do some measurable good.
Given enough time and finding a way around the obstructionists Trump will accomplish some good things. But having the political will is where it all starts. Having the spine to stand up to the self serving professional paid protesters and the national spokespersons who make a comfortable living promoting pandemonium takes some guts…something this new President understands.
Bob Shannon King William
Mr. Shannon,
It is high time the taxpayers wake up in this country and realize that the ChamberCrat Republicans supported Obama Care (Big Pharma and Insurance were promised a bigger piece of the pie) as well as illegal immigration as a source cheap labor for their workforces for decades.
The Chamber of Commerce is the donor class that funds the lobbyists as well. Americans for Prosperity and Club for Growth aren’t for the little guy.
ChamberCrats aren’t Republican. There is only One Party in Washington. They are the political ruling class of Greed and Power.
Until we the voters send a strong message that we will stop voting for these career politicians NOTHING will change in Washington. We must demand term limits. The Tea Party needs a resurgence with Trump’s victory. The Patriot movement of 2009 has rolled into the fold of the Big Republican Party tent and has become nonexistent in that behemoth.
Watch the slow death by a thousand cuts of the Repeal of the Affordable Care Act play out over the next several months. Tax Cuts? Dream on.
The GOP has no meaningful plan to replace the ACA. Why? Almost a Trillion dollars has been spent to implement the ACA. It can’t be undone. Not back to the good old days of 2007.
Then watch the Republicans drag their feet and use every means possible to impede Trump’s wall. Who would mow their grass? Make their beds in their hotels? Babysit their children? You get the picture.
Now watch the movie play out before your eyes.
Mel Streeter
Palmyra Virginia
suggested reading on topic
http://vaundergroundrailroad.blogspot.com/2017/01/why-after-eight-years-of-campaigning-on.html