Useful List of the Twelve States Where it is Legal for Public Sector Employees to Strike

In The Commonwealth of Virginia, Even Collective Bargaining, Let Alone Strikes, are Not Authorized! But if the Dems Win in November…

I found this chart of the twelve states where it is legal to strike (at least for some municipal workers) and what procedures are in place to regulate such strikes.

Virginia is NOT on the list because the 1977 Supreme Court of Virginia decision that says only the legislature can authorize local governments to enter into collective bargaining (e.g., union) agreements. Can’t strike if you can’t even come to an agreement!

Time for a little story. Ohio IS one of the 12 states. And I almost had to cross a picket line. In a public employee strike. While I was the intern to the City Manager of Fairborn, Ohio in 1979 or so, the public works employees went out on strike. So I recall the city manager called me at home and said: Don’t come in tomorrow; I do not want you crossing a picket line.

Well, I’ll never say no to the boss saying don’t come in (I was paid by the hour so I doubt I was paid for the day off!) and the workers did strike – I saw it on the local news.

That evening, the city manager called me and said: Here’s the plan – come to the back door of the city building and come in through the back. There is parking available.

So I did! I was almost disappointed; I did not cross a picket line. But in a few days the strike was over.

So remember all those interns and others working for local and state government and don’t make them cross a picket line! 🙂 Vote Republican in November.