On Tuesday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Democrats must “fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box,” against the administration of President Donald Trump. Kaine urged this violence on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” show.

The next evening, Kaine was rewarded with a riot at UC Berkeley as his left wing followers took his advice.

In the SF Chronicle:

But even after the event’s cancellation, hundreds of protesters spilled off campus into the city streets, where the violence continued as they confronted drivers, engaged in fights, smashed storefront windows and set fires. Protesters decried President Trump’s policies as much as they did the visit by Yiannopoulos, a gay conservative who has been making the rounds at college campuses across the country with his “Dangerous Faggot” talks, specializing in remarks meant to insult, offend and disgust liberals who disagree with his ideas. The trouble began around 6 p.m., two hours before Yiannopoulos was to begin his speech inside the student union building on Sproul Plaza. Protesters outside the building began throwing fireworks and pulling down the metal barricades police set up to keep protesters from rushing inside. Windows were smashed and fires were set outside the building as masked protesters stormed it. Police quickly evacuated Yiannopoulos for his own safety. Berkeley police said five people were injured and some people, including a man who said he had hoped to see Yiannopoulos speak, were seen with their faces bloodied. There were no arrests. Police said protesters threw bricks and fireworks at police officers. University police locked down all buildings and told people inside them to shelter in place, and later fired pepper balls and paint balls into the crowd of protesters who defied orders to leave the area. Police called in support from nine of the 10 UC campuses and the Oakland Police Department and Alameda County sheriffs department. “This is what tolerance looks like at UC Berkeley,” Mike Wright of Berkeley College Republicans, the group that invited Yiannopoulos to the campus, said outside the student union building as smoke bombs went off around him. As he spoke, someone threw a glass bottle of red paint at him. The bottle shattered and splattered paint on his clothing. “It’s sad,” he said. On Berkeley’s city streets, protesters took their rage against construction sites and businesses, smashing windows at banks and stores. They also confronted motorists, and at one point a driver sped off with a protester on the car hood.

Virginians are shocked to find their US Senator Tim Kaine calling for violence and intolerance. That is not who we are as Virginians.

And after calling for gun control following the Ohio State Terrorist’s Knife Attack, an absurd position, Kaine said the following about Donald Trump in September 2016:

Donald Trump’s suggestion last week that Hillary Clinton’s bodyguards should have their guns taken away so his supporter can “see what happens to her,” is a clear example of the GOP nominee inciting violence, Tim Kaine said Sunday. “I was stunned when I saw that,” Kaine said on “Fox News Sunday.” “That is an incitement to violence … or being cavalier or reckless about violence, and that has no place in this election,” the Virginia Democrat said.

At a rally Friday, Trump said Clinton’s armed Secret Service protection “should drop all weapons.

Really?

That is an incitement to violence … or being cavalier or reckless about violence, and that has no place in this election.

No Senator. That was not an incitement to violence.

What you said “fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box” is incitement to violence.

You may not be better than that, but Virginia is!

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

