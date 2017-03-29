That this is a day I thought I’d never see. The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union superempire behind. From the BBC:

[British Prime Minister] Theresa May has signed the letter that will formally begin the UK’s departure from the European Union. Giving official notice under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, it will be delivered to European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May signed the papers today to begin that process – Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty – of leaving the EU.

This is day for liberty and sovereignty! Go get that sweet tea or the beverage of your choice. I will wait until Wednesday since it will be March 29 here tomorrow!

But this would have not been possible unless UKIP took the issue to the people of Britain – at one point coming in first in the EU elections – first time since 1906 that a party other than the Tories or Labour won a national election! Nigel Farage, once laughed at, won his fight – and on June 23, 2016, the UK voted to LEAVE the Union! Farage needs a new title: Sir – let’s hope that he is knighted this June.

The next great moment for liberty in the UK will be the Great Repeal Bill that makes Parliament once again sovereign over the United Kingdom, not bureaucrats from Brussels.

But I will be curious to see what happens in France – it is actually possible that Marine Le Pen can win the presidential election. That would be a body blow for the EU.

Here is Breitbart and here is BBC! Enjoy that sweet tea….

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

