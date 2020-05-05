Virginia LP Chair Asks Governor Northam for Relief from Petition Requirement for LP in this Election Cycle!

The Governor Should Say YES!
The danger is real: You, Virginia citizen might have only two choices for President (or US Senate): Republican President Trump and Democrat former Vice President Biden (unless the Dems give him the boot).
The Libertarians (118,274, 3.0 percent) and the Greens (27,638, 0.7%) will not be on the ballot – UNLESS each party can garner 5000 signatures by August 21 at 5PM.
But the new chair of the Libertarian Party of Virginia, Dominick Dunbar, sent a letter to the Governor asking for relief from the petitioning requirement. Here is the letter:
(I am somewhat amazed that worked that easy!)
If you want to help: send an email to the Governor. Go to this site to comment to Governor Ralph S. Northam. Thanks to all responders for their civic service to the Commonwealth and nation.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2647)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SandySanders2
says:
DONE! Sent a comment to the Governor in support of Dunbar’s letter.