Virginia LP Chair Asks Governor Northam for Relief from Petition Requirement for LP in this Election Cycle!

The Governor Should Say YES!

The danger is real: You, Virginia citizen might have only two choices for President (or US Senate): Republican President Trump and Democrat former Vice President Biden (unless the Dems give him the boot).

The Libertarians (118,274, 3.0 percent) and the Greens (27,638, 0.7%) will not be on the ballot – UNLESS each party can garner 5000 signatures by August 21 at 5PM.

But the new chair of the Libertarian Party of Virginia, Dominick Dunbar, sent a letter to the Governor asking for relief from the petitioning requirement. Here is the letter:

(I am somewhat amazed that worked that easy!)

If you want to help: send an email to the Governor. Go to this site to comment to Governor Ralph S. Northam. Thanks to all responders for their civic service to the Commonwealth and nation.