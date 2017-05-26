The blog has not endorsed recently very often but Tom and I are in agreement on the GOP candidate (and the general election too!) in the leans Republican 56th HOD district.

No need to complain about an uncontested election in the 56th! Two Dems v. SIX Republicans! Wow! I wish I could cover this primary a bit closer.

But the blog has decided – now there are several great candidates running – heard good things about Graven Craig (and he has a great name for politics, too!) and I am very impressed with George Goodwin – what I saw and heard at the Louisa Tea Party in April

BUT!

The blog is going with John McGuire, III: Navy SEAL, came back from a horrible accident to walk and live a decent life again (of course Jesus did the healing part!), staunch conservative, brother of excellent Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, who my Hanover readers will remember for his two runs – Hanover CA and Delegate in the seat won by John Cox and now held by Buddy Fowler – and Rusty moved to Louisa.

We believe McGuire will best represent the citizens in the 56th and that he’ll do ’em proud. He will listen and will tell it like it is. John is endorsed by Del. Buddy Fowler!

Vote John McGuire III on June 13 in the 56th.

A Memorial Day Note: I have it on authority from a unimpeachable source that John McGuire Sr. (grandfather), John McGuire, Jr. (father), the candidate and Navy SEAL John McGuire III, and John the Third’s son, yes you guessed it: John McGuire, IV had all served or serve in the armed forces of the US. A great tradition of service. I thank all four Johns for their service to our nation.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

