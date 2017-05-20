I am ready to endorse a candidate for the GOP primary on June 13.

It was a tough choice in that there are three excellent candidates. I know Tom White endorsed Jill Vogel earlier. But I feel neither Vogel nor Reeves have handled the email-gate well. It will not play well in my view for the general election. This was a matter for law enforcement not civil matters that did not show well in the press. Neither enhanced their chances to win that general election.

And I would say this: I studied Delegate Davis’ positions. I believe he is a mainstream conservative. I believe he was soothe the suburban women in NOVA and Henrico we need to win the election. Davis talks ideas and jobs. He went to Estonia at his own expense (that really got my attention) to talk and discuss business ideas. He is a bit wonky. That is a compliment. I think he still has idealism for public service. I think Davis cares about people, ideas and jobs. He answered my question about the so-called Medicaid expansion. Yes it would have expanded Medicaid but not as an entitlement program. I think he was trying to build bridges without sacrificing a free-market approach. It is not fair to simply say: Davis voted to expand Medicaid. (I am not ready to endorse the idea yet but could be persuaded.)

Therefore I urge the voters of Virginia to vote June 13; vote Delegate Glenn Davis for Lieutenant Governor. Any Virginia voter can vote in the Republican primary, especially if you ID as Republican or independent. Vote for the candidate with ideas who can win throughout the Commonwealth. Vote Glenn Davis in the primary and in the general election.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

