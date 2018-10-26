Central Virginia, October 26,2018— Elwood “Sandy” Sanders and Corey “Sage” Fauconier will be offering Third Party Election Night Coverage on November 6, 2018 beginning at 10:00 pm Eastern Standard Time at Virginia Right dot com (www.varight.com). Virginia Right is an independent conservative blog which strives to bring the public news, opinions and events from the political world. Virginia Right encourages the public to become engaged in the political process.

Since 2015, Fauconier has been an active member of the Libertarian Party. He has worked with affiliates on campaigns in Virginia and North Carolina. As a former Libertarian Party Candidate for Virginia State Senate in 2017 Fauconier knows all about running on a shoestring budget.

With ballot access requirements and lack of finances, third parties including the Libertarians, Tea Party, Constitution Party and the Green Party have large hurdles to overcome. Even when making the ballot, many of these candidates are not allowed to articulate their position by participating in debates.

Fauconier says, “as a Libertarian Activist and former candidate I remember how hard the road was for me. It was my Libertarian family from Virginia, North Carolina and many other states across the country who ran with me in 2017. I want to give back to my party and all the other parties who cannot always get the word out. Regardless if we win or lose, as long as we advance liberty further down the field, I feel it is a good run.”

Elwood “Sandy” Sanders Attorney and fellow Contributor for Virginia Right says, “Independent candidates get very little attention from the mainstream election night coverage and when they do get coverage, it is usually disparaging of this sort: So-and-so took votes away from <<<insert favored candidate who just lost>>>.” But no real analysis from a ballot access or improvement standpoint. So let’s examine the wonderful underbelly of American politics: The independent candidate.”

“Now I admit, I like the Libertarians better than other third parties but I want to be fair to all,” Sanders continued. “I actually agree with the Greens about wars and the Fed. I also admire that third-party candidate who runs to present ideas in the knowledge he or she will probably not win but knows it will be important to get those ideas out into the political marketplace. I am afraid I must say in true humility, this is a very poor excuse to what I would like to see in 2020: An audio/video coverage with some nice graphics and guest speakers from all sides. Maybe someone like say, John Fredericks, could open the door to a deeper radio analysis in 2020 and beyond.”

Tom White Editor and Founder of Virginia Right says, “I am looking forward to monitoring this groundbreaking coverage by both Sandy and Corey!”

Be on the look-out for Elwood “Sandy” Sanders and Corey”Sage” Fauconier making positive contributions to Virginia Right as they invite Virginians and all Americans to become involved in the political process.

About Corey Fauconier Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Hip Hop voice for the Libertarian Pary of Virginia and North Carolina.

