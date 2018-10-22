Voice: verb, to express something in words. synonym: express, vocalize, declare, announce, publish.

Liberty: noun, state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority.

In these days and times that we are living in sometimes you have to look to something greater than yourself to power through and take another step in a positive direction. We all have people that we look up to, idolize or maybe consider a “hero”.

Along my life’s journey, I have had many heroes. My mom and dad. Some civil rights leaders like Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X, some musical artists like KRS-One, Chuck D, Run DMC and A Tribe Called Quest. In my more recent travels in the community here in Virginia, I have met a new hero that I love and respect. As children we think of Ironman or Batman or even Aquaman (Google it young people as you hold the entire world in your hand with that cell phone). My new hero is a Christian Man who puts the Lord first in EVERYTHING that he does. His name is Elwood “Sandy” Sanders.

Elwood “Sandy” Sanders is the son of a public servants. His mother was a nurse and a home maker, his father worked for the AAFES. He grew up with his family in the various stations that his father was assigned to North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Alabama, Germany and finally Virginia.

Sandy graduated cum laude with a BA in Political Science in 1980 from Wright State University. For his first year of law school he attended the University of Dayton and then transferred to the University of Alabama and earned by JD in 1983. He works as an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing. In addition Sandy is a blogger for Virginia Right which is the largest independent conservative blog in the Commonwealth. Most importantly about Sandy, he is very active at his church Hope Church (Mechanicsville, Virginia). If you ever call Sandy with a personal problem or hurdle, he will always encourage you and after speaking to you he will always end the conversation with, “let’s pray.”

What many of you all do not know about Sandy is that he was Virginia’s FIRST Appellate Defender. In a nut shell that means bringing fair legal representation to poor and middle income Virginians. That may confuse some because he is a Libertarian leaning Republican. But, he wants fairness in the legal system for all. Sandy is the reason that I no longer take people at “face value” I spend some time getting to know people and the good they can bring.

I know first hand that Sandy has worked with freshman legislators in the General Assembly to assist with crafting bills. He has successfully worked with political figures both Democrat and Republican on issues like ballot access, child support enforcement, indigent defense and initiative and referendum. In addition, Sandy persuaded a freshman delegate to introduce a bill that filled in an important gap in deadlines that could have resulted in appeals being dismissed even if the courts are closed. This had to do with the authority to close the courts around the holidays. For example days the governor provides off for state employees like the day before Christmas or the day before New Years. Neither is a legal state holiday authorized by the state legislature but; the governor was and still is giving state employees these days off. Since the governor granted these days off; technically the courts could not legally close. Fortunately this bill passed unanimously and was signed by the governor.

Sandy has also submitted applications to become a Judge on three occasions, twice as a trial court judge and once for the Court of Appeals. I am not sure about you but, anyone who is willing work with both parties of the isle for a better Virginia deserves to be on the bench.

Two prayers of mine (Either one would do the Commonwealth good in my opinion). First, I would love to see Sandy run against Delegate Peace (Say PEACE to Chris Peace may be my next music 4 liberty selection). Every time I share that with him he quickly responds the same way, “Well……..that is up to both Nina (his wife) and the Lord. I have to pray about that.”