Volunteers for Hyra and Kraut Petitioners (and Hyra, too) needed for the Hampton Gun Show May 12-13

Posted on May 3, 2017.

Another scoop from the Constitution Party:

They are collecting petition signatures for Charles Kraut for LG at the Hampton Gun Show (Hampton Convocation Center at 700 Emancipation Dr., Hampton, VA 23669) and also I am told there will be available Cliff Hyra for G petitions too.  Ought to get a nice turnout.

Here’s the FB page for the event!

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

