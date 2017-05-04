Another scoop from the Constitution Party:

They are collecting petition signatures for Charles Kraut for LG at the Hampton Gun Show (Hampton Convocation Center at 700 Emancipation Dr., Hampton, VA 23669) and also I am told there will be available Cliff Hyra for G petitions too. Ought to get a nice turnout.

Here’s the FB page for the event!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

