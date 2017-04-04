Quantcast

Want to RUN for Governor or LG? The Constitution Party is Looking for Candidates

Posted on April 4, 2017.

I heard a rumor from a solid source several days ago that the Constitution Party was going to run a candidate for Lieutenant Governor.  So I did what media should do:  I boldly asked the state chair of the party in VA, John Bloom.

Bloom emailed me said they DID have a candidate pending but he could not run and they ARE looking for candidates for this election cycle for Governor and LG but not Attorney General.

If interested:  Contact John Bloom at patriotsofjohnbloom@gmail.com.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

