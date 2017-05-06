VR blogger was out and about last evening at the Hanover County GOP Reagan Day Dinner with his super attractive wife, Nina, and pictures will follow!

Turnout was packed (Don’t tell the fire marshal!) and dinner was great. The best part was the inspiring address from former GOP Presidential candidate and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina (the blogger even said hello to Carly!) and I’ll see if I can get a recording of the speech. (Sandy even asked Carly a question!)

And yes, Del. Glenn Davis was there with his RV, Mello Yello (and it is nice inside – really nice! Let’s just say I’d run off with Nina for the weekend in Mello Yello in a minute if Del. Davis let me!) and we talked his trip to Estonia to try to find ideas for economic development. Estonia is a great place to do exactly that. I will have more to say in the coming days on Del. Davis.

Sandy was also seen sitting next to his delegate Chris Peace and we discussed such diverse topics as bitcoin and COPN. Also met the other two candidates for LG and one said something like: Now that Sandy fellow, he’s a really smart guy! (I’m not telling who! and remember we do not do fake news here at VR – we leave it for the experts!) But it will not go to my head!

But what might go to my head was the warm reception from Sandy’s hero, former Del. Frank Hargrove Sr. It was great to see him and he looked like he was doing well and enjoying himself.

Long discussion with Cong. Wittman where we thanked him for helping us get Nina’s father’s medals from the Second World War where Sandy was dismayed that our Navy is nowhere near the 600 ship Navy Ronulus Magnus I (Ronald Reagan – RM II is Ron Paul) was able to accomplish. Not sure we need 600 ships again but we need more Navy vessels and let’s build ’em right here in Virginia!

Also spoke with Senator Jill Vogel very briefly and a much longer discussion with Senator Bryce Reeves – I believe Sandy’s first such discussion. Also many local Hanover officials were there – yes that was Sandy giving a hearty handshake to his Commonwealth’s Attorney, Trip Chalkley and his supervisor Sean Davis. At Sandy’s table was Chickahominy Supervisor and Hanover BOCS Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek as well.

Thanks should go out to Reagan Day Chair Dale Hargrove Alderman and her crew of folks. I am so glad someone invited me to the Reagan Day Dinner this year. Invite someone new next year.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

