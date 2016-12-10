Yes it was! Sandy roamed around a bit – with media credentials – I had to convince people I was not the evil fake news mogul called the Main Stream Media! Was seen at the Corey Stewart and Jill Vogel (and briefly Bryce Reeves’ hospitality suite) noshing on the food (but not the booze!) and speaking with friends. (I saw Rollin Reisinger at the Vogel HS and I could almost go with Senator Vogel on that basis alone! If I ever run for delegate or lieutenant governor and I could afford him, I’d hire Reisinger as my campaign manager!) Visiting the HS of any candidate is not an endorsement! 🙂

I also met for the first time Senator Black and Del. Nick Freitas – a friend of mine compared the delegate with Reagan in his delivery and general demeanor and I agree – Freitas is a rising star in the party for sure.

Also, I met AG candidate Chuck Smith – very fervent in his long shot campaign. He was accompanied by several supporters.

Alas no pictures so all the flirting by the pretty girls with the blogger just didn’t happen! 🙂

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

